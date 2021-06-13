The best way to mount Google Home or Nest Mini on the wall … isn’t this





You can secure your Google Home Mini to the wall with sturdy gum tape, but it’s not the best way to attach a smart speaker.

You can improve sound quality by mounting the Google Home Mini or Nest Mini smart speakers on the wall. If that’s not enough to consider how to hang it, you can also mount it on the wall to free up space for kitchen countertops, end tables, and nightstands. The installed smart speaker will allow you to hear your voice better and will probably not collect much dust and dirt on the wall. However, there are different ways to mount them, and they are not all created the same.

What you need to know-I spent eight days piercing and fixing five Google Home Minis and Nest Minis to the wall, and in some cases duct tape to the wall for your wall.

The new Google Nest Mini has a notch on the bottom that makes Google’s latest entry-level smart speakers a little easier to hang than its predecessor, the Google Home Mini. That said, there are many other good, bad, and (arguably) ugly ways to lift the Mini from the desktop.

Molly Price on CNET has a great guide to mounting your Google Nest Mini on the wall. This was my starting point. From there, I gave way to imagination and the old-fashioned DIY spirit. Make sure it worked for me, including how to never mount the Mini on the wall and some aftermarket adapters available for under $ 15.

Do not mount Google Home Mini or Nest Mini this way.

Not only does the picture not feel like holding the Nest Mini firmly, but it also moves the speaker away from the wall and looks like a MacGyvered (in a bad way).

Regardless of the version of Mini you’re using, there are several ways to mount it on the wall, which clearly looks easy, but when I tried it didn’t work. Don’t try these things, forgetting the sadness of a speaker falling or a hole in the wall.

Thumbtack: Yes, technically fine, but after an annoying afternoon of closing the door very quietly and not producing enough volume to enjoy the music for fear of vibration from the wall, I removed it I did. Besides, the Mini just hangs from the wall. Everything is shabby and not chic.

Nail: Same as the picture, but only with a larger hole. If you want to install the actual hardware on the wall, use one of the following methods.

Command Hooks: Command hooks (8 hooks with a maximum capacity of £ 1 on Amazon for $ 7) work technically, but they’re a bit awkward and the speakers don’t feel very safe. The base of the hook sticks out above the speaker, and the hook pushes the Mini far from the wall to prevent it from touching.

If you don’t care about the beauty of the utility room, a command hook with a maximum capacity of £ 1 is useful.

Double-sided foam tape: I actually thought it was the perfect hack to attach the mini to the wall against the tiled backsplash in the kitchen, but the 3M attachment tape I used refused to stick to the mini’s non-slip base. did. I even tried to tape the entire base, hoping that the extra surface area would solve the problem, but there were no dice.

Duct Tape: Unless you’re looking for something like post-apocalyptic survivor aesthetics, the sturdy black gorilla duct tape ($ 8 on Amazon) looks just scary no matter how you apply it. .. If you’re not sure, take a look at the pictures at the top of this story.

The safest and best looking way to install Google Smart Speakers

Attaching this sky blue Nest Mini to the back of the sofa hides most of the smart speaker’s power cable.

Google has a built-in notch for mounting the Nest Mini on the wall, so if you’re using Google’s latest generation smart speakers, you don’t need any additional hardware.

The advantage of this method is that it can be completed in less than 5 minutes without the need to purchase additional hardware. The downside is that it’s hard to hide the fairly obvious power cord that sticks out from the bottom. Google’s official wall-mounting instructions divide the Mini into three basic steps:

1. Choose a location close to the outlet.

2. If necessary, use wall anchors to drill screws into the wall.

3. Hang it.

To avoid the use of wall anchors, place a wooden stud behind the drywall and drill the screws directly into it. I used the CH Hanson Magnetic Stud Finder ($ 7 on Amazon) to hang the new sky blue Nest Mini in the living room.

The Dot Genie backpack adapter for Google Home Mini uses a power outlet to mount the speaker on the wall. This is especially effective in kitchens, where the outlet is usually directly above the counter.

Buy Dale Smith / CNET brackets, wall mounts, or other types of aftermarket accessories

This Google Home Mini wall-mount clip from FStop Labs costs $ 10 in a pack of two on Amazon, much like the thinnest clip available on the Mini.

There are dozens of third-party accessories that you can use to mount the notched Google Home Mini (and Nest Mini if ​​you need a replacement for the built-in notch) on the wall, and costs around $ 5 to $ 15. The Google Store has only one $ 15 option called the Incipio Wall Mount for Google Home Mini, but Amazon and eBay have plenty of options. Most mounts fall into one of three categories.

Clip-on bracket: This is a small plastic bracket that is screwed onto the wall to grip the Mini and hold it in place. The Incipio Wall Mount ($ 15 on the Google Store) is one example, but I used FStop Labs’ cheap, almost identical clips ($ 10 for two on Amazon). Same advantages and disadvantages as using the Nest Mini notch.

Outlet Adapter: My favorite outlet adapter is the Dot Genie Google Home Mini Backpack ($ 13 on Amazon). Unlike other similar products that wrap the regular power cable of a Mini speaker around an unsightly spool, the Dot Genie comes with its own adapter that allows the speaker to fit snugly against the wall. This means that you cannot see the cable.

Wall mount with cable management: Basically, pull the power cable behind the drywall and pull it back next to the outlet. Mount Genie ($ 14 on Amazon) is a perfect example. You don’t have to repair the walls before you move, as the lease will expire soon, but if you have your own home and aren’t afraid to do minor surgery on it, this is the cleanest and most specialized -Especially if you don’t want to use a sofa or other furniture to hide the code.

Unless you toggle this setting to fix it, the wall-mounted Mini will have the volume tap control reversed.

Congratulations–I mounted the Mini speaker on the wall. There is another step to perfection.

When the Mini is wall-mounted, the touch volume control on the speaker itself is reversed, so you’ll need to change it to the more natural volume-down direction on the left. , Upper right. Method is as follows.

1. Open the Google Home app and tap the mini icon.

2. Tap Settings (gear icon) in the upper right corner.

3. Scroll down to the Reverse Device Control option and switch it.

Now that you know how to install (and install) your speakers, you can place them in every room and create a home-wide audio system in Google Home. Or, if you’re new to the Google Home platform, learn how to get the most out of the Google Home platform. 32 Google Home Tips and Tips. Ready to take the next step in your own smart home adventure. Are you ready? Adding a Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max smart display to your Google Home setup may be your next best bet.

This Google Home Mini is mounted in the bathroom well above the splash zone.

