CME Recognizes Category Winner at INSURETEK Middle East 2021 International Conference and Golden Shield Excellence Awards Ceremony





Dubai: CME, a multinational technology consulting firm that puts people’s well-being at the center of innovation, has been recognized as the “Best IoT / Telematics-Based Project” at the INSURETEK Middle East 2021 International Conference and Golden Shield Excellence Awards. “The Year” of “INGO Health”, the most comprehensive health engagement platform currently available.

CME has been recognized for the influence and influence of INGO Health, and the platform has enabled companies and insurers adopting this program to improve the health and wellness of their employees and members. INGO Health is offered by businesses as part of a company’s wellness program and by insurers and healthcare payers as part of a health insurance or life insurance plan.

The INSURETEK Middle East International Conference and Golden Shield Excellence Awards Ceremony is an organizational commitment and professional to provide value to customers, oversee network expansion and invest in innovative technologies that continue to be a challenging environment. Shows the rhythm.

The fifth annual invite-only event introduced the progress of the regional insurance sector. Participants learned about the latest industry best practices, networking with peers, tech entrepreneurs, investors, and incumbents in the insurance industry throughout the process.

Wissam Youssef, CME Co-Founder and CEO, said: We leverage technology enablers to provide premium solutions that accelerate innovation, unleash new value, and improve people’s lives in today’s evolving digital environment. INGO Health is a striking example of this vision recently realized by improving people’s health through engagement strategies and enabling efficient data-driven care management, and our efforts and expertise are this. We are proud to have received such a prestigious award. “

Organizations that provide INGO Health improve people’s health and well-being by guiding behavioral changes to healthier lifestyles through gamification and concrete rewards. The solution configures program components, monitors recruitment, connects to HRMS or insurer claims management systems, enables data-driven care management, and tracks the social and financial impact of the program. Includes management and business intelligence applications for.

From the user’s point of view. This solution provides users with a highly interactive and human-centered experience and amplifies the motivational aspect by integrating multiple gamification layers and social interactions. The uniquely designed INGO Smart Water Bottle captures your intake with the highest accuracy.

In addition to INGO Health, CME introduced two important solutions at Insuretek. First, the Health Information Intelligence Platform (HIIP) is the latest digital-first, end-to-end healthcare benefit management and billing management platform for insurers, TPA, and national healthcare institutions. Second, a digital CX solution built for the insurance industry helps insurers get a great digital customer experience with unmatched Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and automation capabilities. .. Market workflow.

CME has a proven track record of helping companies and businesses expand their businesses, achieve innovation, enhance their brands, and transform their business models. The company specializes in multidisciplinary services, providing industry expertise across a variety of vertical markets while offering premium, end-to-end, tailor-made solutions with innovative impact.

-the end-

About CME

CME is known for its world-class premium services and solutions that leverage advanced design and state-of-the-art technology. The company has helped more than 100 clients around the world, including the top Fortune 500 companies, become leaders and continue to be leaders in their respective fields. CME’s team of six highly skilled engineers, creative thinkers and industry-specific experts around the world has delivered over 250 innovative projects. To date, it has served more than 80 million users and contributed to eight US patents.

© Press Release 2021





