Samsung: Galaxy S21 Fan Edition production suspension undecided despite reports of chip shortage problem





Samsung said production of the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition is still undecided whether it is appropriate to continue or discontinue. This statement is in response to reports that South Korean giants are likely to delay the launch of the above devices due to a global chip shortage.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should be a low-priced version of the S21. This is the first time a smartphone maker has produced a low-priced version of its flagship device.

It is reported that mass production started in July.

Meanwhile, the official release is expected to take place in August with luxury phones such as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.-Jin said the Galaxy Note will be upgraded in 2021 due to component supply issues. Said to skip.

S21 fan version: production delay

Bloomberg reported that the S21’s Fan Edition may face production delays due to a global shortage of Qualcomm processors. The June 12th development, which listed people close to the situation, was first reported.

Affordable smartphones were reported to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888.

“We can’t discuss the details of the unreleased product, but nothing has been decided on the alleged discontinuation,” Samsung briefly told Bloomberg in a text message after the report surfaced.

The first report was subsequently deleted.

Samsung chip shortage

Samsung is fighting the serious problem of chip shortages, which even warned that its flagship mobile phones are facing potential delays.

It called the shortage problem a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors.

Moreover, Korean companies are not the first tech companies to talk about the dry supply of chips.

The scope of this issue is also affecting the automotive industry. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has even accused other companies of hoarding as the main reason for the rapid disappearance of supply.

Despite the hardships of the world’s largest phone makers, they vowed to find a solution. To be precise, on March 17, Samsung said it is working closely with partners around the world to balance supplies, according to NDTV.

“Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders have meetings with overseas partners to solve these problems. It is hard to say that the shortage problem has been solved 100%,” Samsung said on NDTV. Speaked through.

