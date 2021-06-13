Now is the perfect time to buy the Samsung S20 FE for the price starting at 23:00.





With so many handsets in Samsung and a focus on its flagship Galaxy S21 series, it’s easy to forget some of the other great options. Currently, one of the best deals Samsung offers is the Galaxy S20 FE.

Trading older devices is more affordable than ever, as new versions of this phone are likely to be imminent. Retailer Mobile Phones Direct has managed to stop some of the cheapest tariffs on affordable devices.

If you choose a more affordable 4G version of your smartphone, you can now pay $ 23 a month. At that price, you can get 30GB of data and only 69.99 have to be prepaid.

After upgrading to the more powerful 5G version, retailers Samsung Galaxy S20 FE trading starts on just 26 days a month with an initial cost of $ 99.99. No matter which device you choose, these are excellent prices for this Samsung technology.

The difference between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S20 at launch is 300, and the latter 5G variant has an additional 100 difference, so it’s unreasonable to expect a cell phone that is significantly inferior in the S20 tag to respond. No. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE actually takes some of the important and more exciting features of the full fat flagship and simply incorporates these components into a reasonably cheap shell.

Simply put, if you’re here for beauty, the S20 FE may not be able to do that. However, if you have a budget-friendly cell phone with flashy flagship features, you’ll need a “fan edition” …

So what are these aforementioned features? So, essentially the S10 Lite of the 2020s, the S20 FE has a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate at full HD + resolution, a powerful top-of-the-line processor, and a lot of care. It boasts a good camera setup.

Yes, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset inside, which provides very impressive and quick performance. When it comes to cameras, the S20 FE has a triple camera lens setup with great features such as the S20’s night mode, and a single take that uses all three lenses to capture the best snaps.

Of course, as a more affordable version of the older siblings, the budget-friendly edition clearly has its drawbacks. When I tried it, I found that battery life wasn’t keeping up with medium to heavy usage for tasks that consumed a lot of power, such as playing games and taking pictures. As mentioned earlier, the shell has no curves and a plastic back, leaving what is desired.

Still, we believe these flagship features, including 5G, go beyond compensating for the slight inconvenience of having to recharge your phone every night. In addition, there are six colors to choose from to your liking. Color variations. Really, you are spoiled for choice.

