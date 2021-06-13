Master productivity and efficiency with this Google Workspace training





Google is known for performing major rebranding every few years. Last year, they killed Google Play Movies & TV and gave way to Google TV. We also abolished Adwords and replaced it with Google Ads. G Suite, a productivity app slate, has been upgraded to Google Workspace and was unaffected by this series of overhauls.

Rebranding is very appropriate given how the platform provides the tools used by thousands of organizations around the world. In addition to Gmail, calendars, drives, documents, spreadsheets and slides, it also comes with apps that make remote work easier.

Exploring each app can be difficult given the large number of programs available within the workspace environment. Fortunately, the 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle offers training in tools such as advertising, spreadsheets, trends, App Scripts, and analytics. Get an additional 20% off sale for a limited time.

Packed with 36 hours of training, this package is designed to help you master productivity and efficiency. Experts such as Joshua George and Laurence Svekis will show you how to get the most out of your workspace apps.

You’ll expect to learn how to master Google Ads, create custom functions that streamline your workflow, use spreadsheet shortcuts, and perform keyword research using trends. You can also monitor website performance, use Google My Business to better optimize your listings, use slides to create beautiful presentations, and use Google Analytics to analyze web traffic. You will also get a basic understanding of the data portal.

By the end, you will be the most productive worker in the world. Use the code WELOVEDAD to get the 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certified Bundle for $ 24.02 (usually $ 2189).

Prices are subject to change.

