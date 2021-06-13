Heartland Hub: What Buffalo Learns from Indianapolis Tech Stories | Business Local





The Buffalo Niagara region is looking to build a technology sector for start-ups, jobs and investments, so it may look to the Midwest for inspiration.

Indianapolis has succeeded in developing its own technology sector far from the hotbeds of Silicon Valley and Boston, Massachusetts. Entrepreneur Eric Reich, head of the campus lab, noticed this while traveling to cities across the country.

“It has many of the same attributes and dynamics,” said Reich, who is currently a board member of Tech Buffalo and 43 North.

Buffalo Niagara’s technology sector, on the other hand, is small and its shortage has attracted the attention of local economic developers and is eager to ride into one of the country’s fastest growing industries.

Indianapolis has educational institutions available at Purdue University and Indiana University, just as Buffalo does at Buffalo University.

The city has a self-developed technology success story called ExactTarget, which was sold to Salesforce for $ 2.5 billion. The rise of ExactTarget reminded Reich of ACV Auctions.

And Salesforce began filling the 48-story office tower with tech workers. It’s a major market, “Reich said. “It’s essentially exactly what’s happening at Seneca One.”

So what can Buffalo Niagara learn from Indianapolis?

With these similarities in mind, Reich told Techpoint Indianapolis President and CEO Mike Langerie to advise Buffalo to take the next step in technology. We will be attending to discuss building an ecosystem of technologies with startups hosted by 43North on Monday at 5 pm. (Events are free and require a subscription.)

TechPoint Indianapolis is a non-profit technology accelerator and advocate. Langerie said he sees several factors contributing to the growth of Indianapolis’ technology sector.

Mike Langerie, President and CEO of Indianapolis TechPoint, said:

Photo provided

“The technology ecosystem needs success that creates other successes,” he said. In Indianapolis, Software Artistry went public in 1995 and was subsequently sold to IBM for $ 200 million. More recently, ExactTarget was sold to Salesforce in 2013.

“You have talented individuals who have experienced such growth and success, and wealth is often generated through that process,” Langerie said. “The community structure here is strong enough to reinvest its talents and capital, but we were lucky.”

People at Software Artistry and Salesforce have launched other companies, a natural advance in the tech world.

According to Langerie, Indianapolis has made about $ 7 billion worth of acquisitions and IPOs among tech companies over a decade.

Indianapolis’ technology department also benefits from access to higher education, he said. Within three hours’ drive from the city, more than 350,000 college students are enrolled, forming a new talent pipeline. Universities also function as R & D hubs, creating new companies.

Downtown Incubator at Buffalo University at the Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics & Life Sciences.

Robert Carcam

The Government of Indiana is a partner in facilitating technology development. The next-level fund aims to invest $ 250 million over five years to stimulate further investment in innovation and has a venture capital investment tax credit.

Langerie recalled over the years that only a few locations, including Silicon Valley and Boston, were considered the only location for technology. “No other location was even on the map.”

According to the 2019 Brookings report, only five metropolitan areas, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, and San Jose, California, accounted for more than 90% of US innovation growth from 2005 to 2017. It was.

But that perception is beginning to change among investors and start-ups, Langerie said. Leading technology hubs faced obstacles such as high cost, congestion, fierce competition, employee turnover, and quality of life challenges.

“It was clear that it wasn’t sustainable forever,” he said.

Meanwhile, several other cities have begun to develop technology sectors. And the technology born in the Bay Area is beginning to intersect with industries in other parts of the country, creating a wider range of opportunities, he said.

Langerie said it’s time for medium-sized cities to become technology hubs and gain momentum.

“Places, regions and cities that correct it early will prosper disproportionately in the future.”

He said medium-sized cities need to demonstrate their strengths not only in communities and collaboration, but also in technological development such as cost and lifestyle.

News 8 11 pm

Matt Grin

In medium-sized cities, “there is a level of social capital and connectivity that can unite and produce extraordinary results,” Langerie said. He said they were the right size to bring together partners such as colleges, businesses, governments, and charities.

And it creates opportunities for individuals to participate in building the local technology ecosystem and have a good lifestyle and career, he said.

Reich said Buffalo wasn’t going to copy “Indy’s Playbook” for technology development, but he feels there are lessons that Buffalo can learn.

“We are in a similar situation and I am confident that we can imitate that it worked really well for them,” he said. “And I think there are probably some mistakes we can avoid.”

M & T Bank has built a $ 58 million high-tech hub at Seneca One Tower.

Derek Gee

This is the first time Langerie has visited Buffalo. But he’s familiar with what’s happening here, including M & T Bank’s technology hubs Seneca One, ACV Auctions, and TechBuffalo’s efforts to drive technology growth.

“I felt the belief and urgency to do this, and now is the time,” Langerie said in a conversation with Reich and other Tech Buffalo board members.

What does he feel Buffalo needs to do to take the technology ecosystem to another level? One is to expand its talent pool, he said.

“We need to repeat our business and entrepreneurial success,” Langerie said. “We need to retain and inspire business and entrepreneurial leaders there, not only to succeed in modest startups, but also to grow large market-leading companies and become a future pillar and part of the community. There is. “

A smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news and provide top weekday headlines and must-read articles in a concise and informative way.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos