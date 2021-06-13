Will humanity learn to speak whales?





Sperm whales are one of the loudest living animals on the planet, producing squeaks, knocks, and staccato clicks to communicate with other whales a few feet to hundreds of miles away.

This patterned click symphony, called a coder, can be sophisticated enough to qualify as a full-fledged language. But can humanity understand what these whales are saying?

The answer is probably, but researchers first told Live Science that they needed to collect and analyze an unprecedented number of sperm whale communications.

Sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus) are six times larger than the human brain, so they have a complex social structure and spend a lot of time socializing and exchanging codas. These messages can be as short as 10 seconds or longer than 30 minutes. In fact, according to an April 2021 paper on sperm whales posted on the preprint server arXiv.org, “The complexity and duration of whale barks shows that whales, at least in principle, have a more complex grammar than other animals. It suggests that you can. “

This paper, by an interdisciplinary project known as the CETI (Cetacean Translation Initiative), first collects sperm whale recordings and then uses machine learning to decipher these click sequences. It outlines a plan to decipher the voice. Fellow mammals are used for communication. CETI chose to study sperm whales over other whales because of the structure of the sperm whale’s click sound, which is closer to Morse code and easier for artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze.

Surface infringement

What humanity knows about sperm whales is only recently discovered. According to a new study posted by CETI, they noticed that they made noise in the 1950s. Until the 1970s, it was not known that they used the sound to communicate.

This click seems to have two purposes. According to the Woods Hole Institute of Oceanography, sperm whales can dive to a depth of 4,000 feet (1,200 meters), three times as deep as a nuclear submarine. It’s pitch black at this depth, so it has evolved to look for squid and other marine life using the click of echolocation, a type of sonar. According to the CETI treatise, communication clicks are more tightly packed, but the same click mechanism is used for social vocalization.

Sperm whales were “very difficult for humans to study over the years,” so it was difficult to grasp just this, David Gruber, a marine biologist and CETI project leader, told Live Science. But now, “I actually have a tool that allows me to explore this in more detail in ways I couldn’t do before.” Those tools include AI, robotics, and drones, he said.

Pratyusha Sharma, a CETI data science researcher and a Ph.D. candidate for MIT’s Institute for Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, told Live Science in detail about the recent developments in artificial intelligence and language models. Commanding human-like texts and stories created a storm in the AI ​​community last year. Scientists want these same methods to apply to sperm whale calls, she said. The only problem is that these methods have a greedy desire for data.

The CETI project currently records about 100,000 sperm whale calls that marine biologists have struggled to collect over the years, but machine learning algorithms may require about 4 billion. To fill this gap, CETI has set up a number of automated channels to collect records from sperm whales. These include underwater microphones installed in the ocean, where sperm whales frequently visit, microphones that can be dropped by a levitating drone as soon as a swarm of sperm whales swarms on the surface of the water, and even unobtrusive tracking of whales. Includes robot fish that can be heard. From afar.

But can we decipher this amount of data? Many machine learning algorithms find speech more difficult to analyze than text. For example, it can be difficult to distinguish the beginning and end of a word. As Sharma explained, “Suppose you have the word’umbrella’. Is’um’ a word,’umbrell’, or’umbrella’? The barriers between spoken words are more vague and regular. Is low, so you may need more data to examine the pattern.

This is not the only difficulty CETI faces. “Whether someone is from Japan, from the United States, or where they are from, the world we are talking about is very similar. We talk about people and talk about their actions. “But the worlds in which these whales live are very different, aren’t they? And their behaviors are also very different.”

In addition, a 2016 study published in the Royal Society Open Science found that sperm whales have dialects.

But these difficulties also make the project very valuable. What one sperm whale says to another remains as dark and muddy as the swimming sea, but this mystery Makes the answer CETI finds even more interesting. As Gruber said, “When we try to see the world from the perspective of others, we learn so much.”

Originally published in Live Science.

