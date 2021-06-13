Emailed Google: J & K Police Charge Sheet for PDP Waheed Parra | Latest News India





Jammu and Kashmir police allegedly exchanged emails with U.S. officials and Google between Democratic Party for the People (PDP) leader Waheed Para and Pakistan-based separatist leaders and terrorist groups. I asked for the details of the contents of.

During the course of the investigation, the accused received instructions and advice from Pakistan-based separatist and terrorist leaders, as well as providing numerous sources of information to promote terrorism and separatism, as well as reports made. It turned out that it was transmitted. J & K Police Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) Wing said:

Also read: Mehbooba Mufti seeks LG intervention in Waheed Parra’s re-arrest case

The indictment further claimed that there was sufficient evidence to initiate prosecution against Para, alleging that he had established ties with terrorists to seek their support for his political interests. PDP leaders also share information through several email services, three of which are documented.

Therefore, the invoice will be forwarded to Google US through the appropriate channel, following standard forms and norms for providing the details / content of the email that Parra exchanged through his three email IDs. It was.

Also read: Mebova Mufti rejected passport after JK CID report mentions national security

Pallas lawyer and his party have denied his allegations and said they have political motives. Earlier this month, PDP Secretary and Prime Minister Jammu and Kashmir, Mebova Mufti, called for intervention in the United Nations. Even.

Parra, PDP’s youth president, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last November in connection with a terrorist attack. He was granted bail by the NIA court in January, but was soon detained by CIK and is now in judicial detention.

Read also: PDP leader Waheed Parras’s detention extended for 9 days

Last year, CIK filed a proceeding against strangers and others after receiving information from confidential and credible sources that some politicians were abusing power and supporting terrorists. I did.

(With PTI input)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos