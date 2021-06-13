Jabra and Alpha Tech celebrate 20-year partnership in the MENA region





Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Audio Solutions Specialist Jabra today announced an updated partnership with Alpha Tech in the Enterprise and Consumer Products category as a regional logistics partner and GCC distributor. This milestone marks a 20-year strategic and collaborative partnership between the two companies.

The partnership was established in 2001. Based in the UAE, Alpha Tech is a well-established retail and enterprise distribution partner with offices and warehousing facilities in Dubai. As a Jabra Regional Logistics Partner, its activities include sales and marketing, warehousing and logistics support, creating new partners, and managing existing channel partners.

Julien Arnolda, Managing Director of Alpha Tech, said: Having been involved with the brand for over 20 years, we can say that we have succeeded in building a strong foothold for Jabra in the MENA region. We look forward to building a strong and fruitful relationship over the next few years. “

Regarding the 20-year partnership, Edouard de Fonclair, Head of Distribution at EMEAR & CALA, said: Cooperation and support from Alpha Tech is the backbone of success in the region. Understanding our brand’s vision and strategy, they have successfully established Jabra as a market leader in intelligent audio and video solutions that meet the diverse needs of consumers and businesses across the region. “

Alpha Tech offers comprehensive services from product management to sales and marketing, logistics and trading, distribution and commercialization. The company’s distribution center in Dubai provides fast and efficient freight customs clearance and convenient access to international freight carriers and logistics companies. Jabra and other customers benefit from Alpha Tech’s online services and comprehensive management services.

About jabra

Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions, innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly as part of the GN Group, we are committed to making people hear more, do more, and do more than ever thought possible. Through sound and video, we help you change your life. Jabra’s engineering excellence is leading the way, based on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows you to create integrated headsets and communication tools that help professionals work more productively. Wireless headphones and earphones that make consumers more enjoyable with calls, music and media. And pioneering video conferencing solutions enable seamless collaboration between distributed teams. Jabra has about a few employees. Founded in 1869, the GN Group operates in 100 countries and offers innovation, reliability and ease of use. Currently, GN employs 8,700 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. GN makes life better. www.jabra.com

© 2020 GN Audio A / S. all rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A / S. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

About Alpha Tech

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, Alpha Tech is an experienced and reputed retail and corporate distribution expert with offices and warehousing in Dubai, serving partners throughout the MENA region. .. Alpha Tech also works with leading system integrators and resellers for enterprise business communications solutions.

http://www.alphatech.cc/

For more information, interviews, insights and images, please contact Manoranjani

Dimple [email protected] Yardstick Marketing ManagementPO Box –116125, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesTel: +971 4 351 8584

© Press Release 2021





