Little Tina’s Wonderland is full of dragon-sized shoes





When Gearbox Studios unveiled Tiny Tinas Wonderlands, a fantasy-themed Borderlands spin-off, at this week’s Summer Game Fest, it expects fans to compare it to Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tinas Assault on Dragon Keep. was doing. But Gearbox revealed that while Wonderland maintains the same fantasy, Tiny Tina is the dungeon master of the bunker and badass games, constantly changing the games around the player. ), And incorporates new combat mechanics such as spellcasts.

Wonderland was inspired by one of the best and most influential DLCs to date, Dragon Keep Tiny Tinus Assault, so Gearbox committed it in Borderlands Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 3. I am worried that I may be destined to repeat the same mistakes as.

Chibi Tina’s great strength

Gearbox tends to reuse and recycle the same Borderlands concepts and characters that previously resonated with players. The very popular Borderlands 2 villain Handsome Jack is considered one of the best villains in video games. Knowing this, Gearbox built the less popular “Borderlands Pre-Sequel” around the origin story of Jax.

Presequel came after Borderlands 2, but it wasn’t the third game in the main series that fans were looking for. It appeared in 2019 under the name Borderlands 3 (apt). This faced the enormous challenge of addressing the story and gameplay heights of Borderlands 2, not to mention the expectations of nearly seven years of players. Sure, the game was fine, but it was a problem and not surprising.

However, Tiny Tinas Assault to Dragon Keep is a different story. No franchise is exactly the same. In most Borderlands 2, players get stuck in Pandora. Pandora has very similar landscapes and enemies. By the end of the basic game and all the other DLC, Dragon Keep Assault is designed for you to play last, looking for something new. Dragon Keep DLC not only offers all-new enemies, locations, and weapons (spells instead of grenades!), But also something that isn’t very common in the Borderlands series.

Candidate for DLC of the Year: Borderlands 2: Dragon Keep’s Tiny Tinas Assault

Assault on Dragon Keep was the first Borderlands playable character and the core non-player character of Borderlands 2, in addition to providing players with the humor and crazy behavior they’ve become accustomed to in the course of the game. Explore Tinas’s sorrow for the death of a Borderlands. Tina refuses to believe that Roland is really gone and makes him a character in the DLC universe. Other NPCs playing the game as Tina DM are looking for a way to tell her that Roland will not come back, but of course this is Borderlands and should not be simple.

Storytelling is ridiculous, but just below the surface lies something much more powerful and profound. Unlike most other franchises, this aspect of the story is quiet, unobtrusive, meditation rather than explosion.

Emulate the best Dragon Keep

As it takes place in a new world of new characters, Wonderlands seems to get strong clues from the very positive player reaction to the Dragon Keep assault. At first I was excited about the opportunity to return to the fantasy Borderlands setting, but the more I thought about it, the more worried I was. One of the reasons Assault on Dragon Keep works is that it blends two different stories: the story of a group of friends playing tabletop games together and the story of a girl who handles sadness. Taking the story of Tinas, DLC is a very creative and fun thing to do, but it’s a new adventure in Borderlands. It was the emotional resonance and the difficult reality facing Tina that empowered the story.

Gearbox has been well received by players and may have chosen to incorporate Assault on Dragon Keep into their own game. If Wonderlands wants to rise to the level of their predecessor DLC, they need to remember what made the original great in the first place, not the dragons and guns.

