Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch this week.What we know so far





Battlegrounds Mobile India, a new avatar for the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile, will be available earlier this week. The company will begin pre-registering for the game on May 18th and will start the game on June 18th. The company behind the game, Krafton, hinted at a release date through a mysterious post. There is no official announcement about the launch yet.

The game developers revealed some aspects of the game before it went on sale. This game is for Indian players only.

Read also: Battlegrounds Mobile India suggests launch date, Twitter calls for ban

Battle Royale games are released with India-specific in-game events, costumes and features, and feature a unique esports ecosystem with regular streams of tournaments and leagues. Battlegrounds Mobile India asked players to pay attention to launch week events and exclusive outfits during the first week of launch.

Players enrolled in the game will receive four pre-registration rewards, a reconnaissance mask, a reconnaissance costume, a celebration expert title, and 300 AG.

The game continues to be free to play, and players can choose between squad-based or multiple one-on-one game modes.

When it comes to maps, game developers haven’t revealed a specific name. However, there were various teasers that introduced at least three of the most popular map backgrounds, including Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar. The game description page on the Google Play Store states that the game features “various maps with different terrains on virtual settings.” Krafton also claims that the game uses all the features of Unreal Engine 4.

As the launch approaches, game critics have expressed concern. Many prominent ministers are opposed to resuming the game, which was banned last year, because of suspected relations with the Chinese government.

