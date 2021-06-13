Intelak Hub Announces 2021 Program for Aviation and Tourism Start-ups





Leading partners have made significant mark in the aviation, tourism, technology and innovation industries around the world and are robust to support start-ups, from idea inventor to equity-free financing, growth and scaling. We are building an ecosystem. In addition, program participants have access to a robust alumni pool for networking and business opportunities, allowing them to tackle more complex business challenges and benefit from a collective perspective.

Ranked 8th in Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking [April 2021]United Arab Emirates and Dubai, R & D and unprecedented regulatory sandboxes to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as strategic roadmaps designed to drive business growth We are still building on the map.

Intelak Hub’s 2021 service includes IntelakIncubator, a 12-week program for early-stage startups. It provides stock-free financing, market feasibility guidance, pitch deck advice, and demo day showcases. solution. In addition, this includes 50,000 AED equity-free funding, which gives you the opportunity to showcase your solution on Demo Day, giving you more access to ecosystem collaboration.

Intelak Accelerator is an 8-week program for late-stage start-ups looking to grow their business, providing comprehensive market development advice, access to a partner ecosystem for testing and implementing solutions, exhibition space, and monopoly. Pitching and investor opportunities. GITEX Future Stars – The region’s premier technology event.

Finally, the IntelakIdea Lab is a three-week program to develop young talent in the United Arab Emirates as part of UAE’s vision of developing and supporting self-cultivated innovation and entrepreneurship. Applicants may be eligible for all programs, regardless of which program they participate in when participating in Intelak Hub, and start-ups do not need to be based in Dubai to participate. All cohort programs have a hybrid structure consisting of physical and digital components.

Yusuf Ruta, Executive Director of Tourism Development and Investment, Dubai Tourism Board, said: The UAE and Dubai rulers position Dubai as a global city at the forefront of innovation and technology. Launched during a pandemic last year, Intelak Hub has quickly and successfully established itself in the startup community as a catalyst for disruptive thinking, demonstrating Dubai’s ability to turn challenges into opportunities. As we enter our second year under this platform, we work with our esteemed partners to advance entrepreneurship and leverage these pioneering programs to help and empower the revival of international travel and tourism. We are honored to give you. We welcome applications from all over the world and are excited about the possibility of designing new ideas and aspirations to drive new growth and innovation throughout the industry. “

With Dubai positioned as one of the safest destinations in the world and decisively driving the global resumption of tourism, the opening of major sectors has helped partners across Dubai’s ecosystem to work together. We were able to provide a strong visitor experience and confidence in the trip, including the world’s largest and first trip. A face-to-face business event with hundreds of thousands of participants.

Alex Alexander, CTO of the Emirates Group, said: The Emirates Group has already partnered with Intelak Hub start-ups to guide them, learn from them, and evolve their products for commercial success with great success. The passion of the founders and their teams to improve the way people travel is incredibly inspiring, and they will undoubtedly have a truly lasting impact on our industry in the future. “

“Accenture has extensive technical know-how and industry expertise to build a startup ecosystem that brings new opportunities to the UAE’s economy through the Intellac Hub,” said Norbert Civien, Accenture’s leader in the Middle East product industry. We are proud to provide you with the knowledge. To work with our partners, continue to use this unique platform to transform young people’s creative ideas into sustainable businesses on a large scale. Engage and inspire young people. This approach is in line with Accenture’s strategy of empowering communities and entrepreneurs to create innovative solutions. Sustainable impact. “

Saeed Hash, general manager of the Microsoft UAE, said: “Microsoft’s mission is to enable every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more, and Intelak Hub is a unique proposal for sectors that have experienced tremendous turmoil during a pandemic. As companies begin to rebuild and rethink themselves, the start-up segment will become more important to our economy than ever before, driving innovation and growth by putting bold ideas into practice. In fact, this year has already begun with great success, with UAE start-ups raising $ 256 million in Q1. At Microsoft, new businesses realize that potential and new ideas. We are ready to support new businesses with our expertise and technology. “

For the past five years, formerly known as Intelak Incubator and Futurism Accelerator, Intelak Hub has worked with program participants in more than 20 countries to assist. Since 2016, previous program participants have been awarded 1.4 million AED equity-free seed funding.

Bespoke one-on-one mentorship matching and overall program flexibility maximize growth potential and scalability. Clear guidance on location-based or digital participation programs, including establishing a location in Dubai, setting up a framework for doing business, and supporting accommodation, provides clear transportation and connectivity to a wide range of industry networks. did.

Dubai has emerged as the most popular hub for local and global start-ups. One-third of the world’s population is reachable from Dubai on a four-hour flight, and two-thirds of the world’s population is reachable on an eight-hour flight, making it the fifth most connected country in the world. It is ranked number one in the region.

World-class physical and digital infrastructure. The city provides entrepreneurs and small businesses with a platform that facilitates setup and expansion. Regulatory sandbox schemes and robust intellectual property legislation drive innovation across key sectors and enable start-ups to innovate and develop creative solutions for developing and testing new technology business models. It provides the confidence and freedom you need.

For more information on Intelak Hub and to sign up for Intelak Accelerator and Incubator, please visit www.intelak.com.

© Press Release 2021





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos