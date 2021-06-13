How to customize iPhone app icons





Ever wanted to create your own iPhone with a unique style and flair? Of course, you can also change the home screen wallpaper. But if you really want to personalize your phone, why not create your own app icon?

It can be done using Apple’s built-in Shortcuts app. In fact, instead of replacing the icon that came with your app, you create a separate shortcut that connects you to your app. It’s a tedious and time-consuming process, but in the end you can create a fully customized iPhone home screen.

Here’s how to do it.

First, find the shortcut app and tap it. It is pre-installed. If you don’t see it immediately on your home screen, swipe left until you see the app library and start typing shortcuts in the search bar at the top. Once in the app, tap the plus sign in the upper right corner and[アクションの追加]Shortcuts allow you to create new bookmarks for your app. Click the plus sign on the Start screen to display a new shortcut page. Shortcuts have a lot of interesting things to try. But now what we want to do is switch the app’s icon. Type “Open App” in the search bar and tap the “Open App” link. Tap the word “select”. A list of apps is displayed. When you choose what you want to customize,[新しいショートカット]You will be returned to the page. Type “Open App” in the search bar.[選択]Tap to select the icon you want to replace. Select the three points in the upper right corner.[詳細]The page is displayed. Give the shortcut a name,[ホーム画面に追加]Tap. You’ll see a preview of the icon (this is a standard, uninteresting icon that shortcuts add automatically). Don’t worry, I was going to improve.In the upper right corner[追加]Choose. Give the shortcut a name,[ホーム画面に追加]Tap.[追加]Choose. It’s time to find an alternative icon. There are many sources of icons online (for example, Flaticon). If you have an artistic and / or ambitious person, you can create your own. Save the image to your photo, whether you use it with others or yourself. You will be returned to the preview area of ​​the shortcut. ([詳細]Go to section[ホーム画面に追加]You can find it again by tapping. )[ホーム画面の名前とアイコン]Tap the icon below. You can choose to take a picture, choose a picture, or choose a file. Assuming you have already saved the image in the photo[写真の選択]Tap to select the photo you want to use. The next screen shows which part of the photo the highlighted area will display as an icon. You can move the photo until you are satisfied with the section displayed.In the lower right corner[選択]Tap. You can create an icon from a new photo, a saved photo, or a file. You need to crop the photo to the proper size. You should now see a new icon.[追加]Tap. A new customized icon will appear on your home screen. Congrats! You may see two new icons on your home screen. One is the first boring icon and the other is a great new icon. In that case, press and hold the unnecessary icon,[ブックマークの削除]Choose. Please note that this (and others you created) is a bookmark / shortcut, not the original. Look! The new icon is ready. You can hide the original icon if you wish. You can also hide the icon of the original app to show only the new app. (Of course, you don’t have to delete it completely, which will delete the app.) Press and hold the icon of the original app,[ホーム画面の編集]Choose. Tap the minus sign. In the pop-up menu[ホーム画面から削除]Tap. The original icon is not deleted and is hidden. You can always find it in the app library.

One note: When you navigate to an app using the new icon, you’ll occasionally see a small drop-down notification that shows the name of the original app and reminds you that it’s a shortcut. However, the dropdown lasts only a second or two, so it’s not too much of a hassle.

