German Industrial Volume. 1 presets for serum free download

Tonepusher – German Industrial Volume. 1 Presets for Serum is a complete audio processing package that provides users with a library of distinctive and sharp style inspired by some of the famous artists such as KMFDM, Rammstein, Comboichirish and others. The library comes with a large collection that provides users with a different context from energy noise, heavy industrial gothic, industrial techno, and much more. The interface is simple and intuitive and also includes the best sounds required to create an amazing and intuitive soundtrack. You can also download Chime & Ace Aura – Melodic Riddim Vol. 1.

Tonepusher – German Industrial Volume. 1 Presets for Serum provides users with the best and most popular tracks including 50 presets and custom package that can help get creative and innovative tunes. The package provides a variety of controls to bring creative resources to music producers where they can perform and create their own musical parts. The package also gets enough macro control to make audio tweaks and produce something new. He easily discovered new sounds by deconstructing them and knowing their creation. You can also download Alex Pfeffer – Tonal Downers (KONTAKT).

A library with a distinctive and sharp style inspired by some of the famous artists such as KMFDM, Rammstein, Comboichirish and more. It provides users with a different context from power noise, heavy industrial gothic, industrial techno, and much more. Intuitive soundtrack: Includes 50 packs of custom presets which can help get creative and original tunes, bring creative resources to music producers where they can perform and create their own musical parts. Get enough total control to make sound adjustments and produce something new: discover new sounds easily by taking them apart and creating them.

Full name of the software: Tonepusher – German Industrial vol. 1 SerumSetup setup presets File name: Tonepusher_German_Industrial_Vol.1_Serum_Presets_FXP.rar Full setup size: 1MB Setup type: Offline installer / Full standalone setup Compatibility architecture: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Last version added on: 11 June 2021

Operating system: Windows 7/8/8.1/10. Memory (RAM): 512MB of RAM required Hard disk space: 5MB of free space required; Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or later. 1 presets for serum free download

Password 123 This post was last updated on: Jun 11, 2021





