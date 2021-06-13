Mercedes AMG GT C Roadster’s internal structure has changed and you want an R badge





The Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster arrived at AutoDynamics with a strong desire to dig deeper into the realm of supercars. Polish tuners have fulfilled that desire by applying large amounts of elbow grease to increase power and torque by 103 PS (102 HP / 76 kW) and 152 Nm (112 lb-ft). Aftermarket downpipes, modified turbos, blow-off valves, and engine remaps have squeezed out 660 PS (651 HP / 485 kW) and 832 Nm (614 lb-ft). They said nothing about the new 0-100 km (0-62 mph) sprint time, but removed the VMAX limiter.

Nonetheless, this car is tenths of a second faster than the Stock GT C, which has 557 PS (550 HP / 410 kW) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) available on tap, from 3.7 seconds. Requires 100 kph. , And you can press and hold up to 316 kph (196 mph).

AutoDynamics upgraded this GT C’s braking and exhaust system and called it in a day after testing the new TUV certified components in the lab.

In addition to the GT C, the tuner can also upgrade all other versions of the Mercedes-AMG GT, including the base model, GT S, GT R and Black series.

Priced in the US at $ 325,000, the latter, with the exception of the $ 1,050 destination, was introduced last summer and is a crazy machine based on the Black Series legacy, 730 PS (720 HP / 537 kW). And 800 Nm for the new decade (590 lb-ft) of torque is generated by the 4.0 liter flat-plane crank V8 with twin turbochargers. It takes 3.2 seconds to reach 100 kph (62 mph), with a top speed of 325 kph (202 mph).

The AutoDynamics menu includes power bumps, more acoustic emissions, and more. Therefore, if you plan to upgrade, you should contact them to check the catalog.

