Apple Maps is heading in the right direction, but is it time to throw away Google Maps?





Google Maps is still one of the most common ways to move from point A to point B, but Apple is fiercely fighting back with the blockbuster new release of the Apple Maps app. Apple Maps was first launched in 2012, and after a big backlash, CEO Tim Cook publicly apologized for this release and replaced Google Maps with the default map options for all iPhones around the world. At the start, the user is significantly lacking in details, lacks public transport guidance, does not show many locations on the map itself, and is experiencing errors. Was complaining about.

Since its first release, Apple has been working to correct all the mistakes in the Maps app, and it looks like Google could eventually be on the same side in the next release.

This major upgrade has just been announced as part of Apple’s new iOS 15 operating system and is packed with a range of new features that could completely quit Google.

Not only is it much more convenient, but it’s also more fun to use, as the entire service is heavily painted. Heading to some of the world’s largest cities, you’ll see a very detailed view of the road showing all the traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

The building has also been given valuable mapping, and iconic landmarks are now displayed in the most complex details. For example, head to San Francisco to see all the glory of the Golden Gate Bridge. You can also take a tour around the infamous Alcatraz Prison.

Read more: Thousands of MacBook owners don’t have access to the latest features – are you one of them?

You can also visit Union Square to see a fully rendered version of the stunning Apple Store with iPhone and the big screen where Today at Apple sessions take place. The park shows the exact location of the trees, and an option has been added to show the exact elevation of every part of the city.

Another useful feature on the map is the 3D city driving experience. This bird’s-eye view helps you get a clearer picture of the road ahead and not miss any highway turns or junctions.

For those who want to get on a bus instead of a car, Apple has improved public transport routing so that maps show when stops are approaching and when they are getting off.

This feature also works on the Apple Watch. So you don’t have to reach for your smartphone.

Other features include an improved world map view that now displays the Earth as a globe instead of a one-dimensional image of a plane.

Also, in iOS 15, users simply hold their iPhone over and the map will generate highly accurate locations, providing augmented reality and detailed walking paths.

This is a big update from Apple and it’s certainly impressive when you look at the preview. iOS 15 will be released on the iPhone in the fall.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos