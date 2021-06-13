On the day-can lead offshore wind power generation technology





Let’s face it. There are many unknowns about offshore wind energy and its ability to make a meaningful contribution to our efforts to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. Despite decades of activity in Europe and the United Kingdom, the unknown of offshore wind remains.

The question is how to maintain the buried cables, the life of the wind turbine in the North Atlantic environment, and the effective energy generated by the operator to smooth the peaks and valleys associated with wind fluctuations. Includes how to save. The list continues.

Locally, concerns related to these unknowns are exacerbated by the suspicious behavior of the Connecticut Port Authority and the lack of availability when State Pier in New London becomes fully devoted to offshore wind development.

You can be overwhelmed by the unknown and wait for an answer, or you can see it through the eyes of entrepreneurs and researchers. These unknowns are not a problem, but an opportunity. It may take some time to fully realize the opportunity, but every effort to make it work should not be stopped.

Here in southeastern Connecticut, I’ve spent too much time looking at small pictures of problems and concerns. This approach runs the risk of missing opportunities associated with the enormous potential of offshore wind energy.

Instead, let’s go big.

It’s time to work with parliamentary delegations and Governor Ned Lamont to promote the establishment of a national laboratory for offshore wind power in the region. One obvious choice for that location is the University of Connecticut at Groton’s Avery Point Campus, or otherwise the Fort Trumbull area of ​​New London.

Many of the Biden administration and Congress are betting that offshore wind will make a significant contribution to the country’s grid and create new, high-paying jobs. Hundreds of billions of dollars have been spent in the face of unknowns and challenges.

New London-The Groton region is in a very good location not only to manufacture these giant wind turbines and bring them to the sea, but also to host national laboratories. The University of Connecticut is already conducting a marine science program at Avery Point, and the Faculty of Engineering is a pioneer in advanced material research for next-generation battery storage and composite materials that enable blade strength and weight reduction.

In addition to the potential of the region to become a leader in promoting offshore wind technology, there is the location of the Coast Guard R & D center in Fort Trumble. And most of the industry’s leading players (Ørsted, Equinor, Vineyard Wind) have partnerships and offices in Connecticut.

The New London Groton area is centrally located and easily accessible to researchers from leading universities in New England and the northeast. Researchers working in national laboratories can work with federal-level researchers and industry experts to answer unknown questions, move the industry forward, and face the challenges at hand.

The National Institute will itself catalyze the economic development of the region by attracting companies that want to get closer to the latest research.

But we can do better than that.

Connected to the National Laboratory is a robust program developed in the laboratory for testing under real-world conditions. Just beyond the horizon is one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms. Is there anything better than using a wind farm as a test site where entrepreneurs, start-ups, and even established companies can put and evaluate innovative ideas?

National laboratories have the potential to evolve into an accelerator program that brings together startups from around the world to test the cutting-edge science and engineering needed to maximize the potential of wind power. Startups can receive mentoring and business development services directly with potential clients or through joint venture partners. Such accelerator programs are a proven way to instill innovation in the industry, as seen in the creativity and innovation driven by Hartford’s InsureTech accelerators.

As the Connecticut Eastern Chamber of Commerce is working hard to develop an innovation center in downtown New London, this accelerator program could also be an anchor tenant to move the project forward.

Setting up a national laboratory for offshore wind in southeastern Connecticut makes too much sense not to pursue.

So try to grow up and understand what’s possible before it’s too late.

Bruce Carlson has developed a technology transfer program at the University of Connecticut and has been working on various economic development efforts for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and Connecticut for the past 20 years.

