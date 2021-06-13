Battlefield 2042: Gameplay Trailer Shows Online Mode With 128 Players Very Destructive





Last week, EA and DICE officially announced Battlefield 2042 (Battlefield 6) through a live stream on YouTube. With a five-minute cinematic trailer, fans were able to see for the first time in the near future the game set to be exactly 2042.

The game is multiplayer only, there is no so-called traditional campaign. But the story of the game is that the world is on the verge of a full-scale war, unable to cope with climate and humanitarian crises. Food, energy and water scarcity have caused the greatest refugee crisis in human history, following the failures of many countries in the world.

The first gameplay release of Battlefield 2042 will take place at 6 pm (UK time) as part of the Xbox game showcase. You can follow the entire event in the stream below. This could also include news from Bethesda studios, which was recently acquired by Microsoft.

Battlefield 2042 will be released on PS5, Xbox Series S / X, PC, Xbox One and PS4 on October 22nd this year, but previous generation consoles will not support 128 online players.

