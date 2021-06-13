I had Microsoft sell my PC.It did not work





You don’t have to think about it. How nice

I was looking for excitement.

I have a habit of doing this in the wrong place, but when I heard Apple announced a new “Why Mac?”, I tried to distract my intuition. page.

You know why I chose to use a MacBook and why my wife Dell Latitude can do almost nothing, but I’m wondering what Apple logicians are saying these days. It was.

I also wondered if Microsoft, which has caught up in many ways in marketing and communication, is comparable to Apple in selling PCs to me.

Why Mac? it’s simple.

First, I went to “Why Mac?” page.

From the beginning, Apple has told real people: “It’s easy to learn, it’s amazingly powerful, and it’s designed to help you work, play, and create in ways you never imagined.”

Interestingly, after the belief that young people’s minds and bodies are instinctively tuned to technology, Apple is still leading the way in learning.

This has always been a big part of Apple’s success. By looking at Apple products, you can guess how it works without resorting to manuals or screams.

Apple continues on this simple path. The page states that your computer is ready for use. It explains that software updates are free and will simply be displayed.

And the real core of Apple’s ingenuity is, “If you already have an iPhone, you’ll feel familiar from the moment you turn it on.”

This is a very underrated truth. The iPhone as a gateway drug, along with the iPad, is given to children as a modern pacifier.

The moment they need a computer, they don’t have to think about it when they open their Mac. And, in fact, why do children have to think when there is much more important to experience?

Why Mac? The page keeps pressing the integrated button with so many features. He talks about how the design makes sense, especially if you have an iPhone.

Suddenly, Apple mentions Microsoft.

It knows you may have heard. It knows that you may have been persuaded to use the software. That’s why Apple suggests: “Everything you can imagine will make you more productive and creative. You can use Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud apps without missing a beat.”

Yes, you can also use Microsoft apps. The generosity is considerable.

Below are some tips on how Cupertino wants you to use your Mac. “Mac works perfectly with other Apple devices. Read messages on your Apple Watch and reply from your Mac. Start your presentation on your Mac and rehearse. Save to your iPhone on the go. Apple. You can unlock your Mac on your Watch, or you can share your entire photo album with friends across the room. “

For some, this is a disturbing depiction of a stuffy ecosystem. For others, it’s just a relief.

Since this is Apple, the highlight of the page ends with a privacy reminder. Fortunately, however, the whole thing is easy to read and understand.

Windows is all steamed.

So how does Microsoft present itself?

I went to Microsoft’s site and started doing a lot of research. I found a page titled “Find a PC that suits me”. Below that was the phrase “discover the benefits of a new PC.”

I want to find them, but then I thought of crouching for a few seconds in an uncomfortable position, pulling my eyebrows, and eating particles from the floor.

It was a sentence that “PCs with SSDs and PCs with HDDs have some advantages.”

I’m sorry, I want to buy a PC, but please don’t put my name in Jeopardy. Microsoft, pull my hand and gently hold it and speak in simple words instead of having me take me to Inner Acronymia.

Why Mac? The page has a section titled “Always intuitive and never intimidating”.

In contrast, Microsoft wants to poke your eyes and ask calculus questions to see if you are paying attention.

Underneath this stupid and complex incentive was the word that PCs are four times faster. From Mac? No, it’s an HDD. Then there was bragging about faster Windows updates and file downloads and battery life.

I had to scroll further to find all sorts of simplicity. Specifically, photos of different types of laptops. But why did I come this far?

In fact, Microsoft found it as attractive as a dish sandwich.

Big easy paging.

I wanted to believe that I stumbled on the wrong page, so I scrolled further.

There was a page with the heading “Find a new Windows 10 PC”. It offered 5 options–create, play, work, learn, and just the basics.

But I heard you cry, aren’t you actually making, playing, working, or learning the basics? Yes, Redmond is trying to segment you by purpose. But why is it so complicated? Rarely do you have a single purpose to own a computer.

I went to the Windows home page. Hope and despair collided behind the eyeball. They welcomed me to “learn, create, and collaborate.” But how about playing?

This complete visual confusion must drive beginners to conjunctions.

It’s terribly ironic to be afraid that your PC will be more complex and you’ll see pages that accurately reflect it.

Perhaps this is all my fault. You probably just don’t understand how the Microsoft spirit works. Perhaps this is a language I don’t understand. It sounds like Finnish. Or Gibberish.

I’m still heading for a drowsiness that Microsoft isn’t as attractive as it is and can’t focus on it anymore.

After all, the Surface range is very appealing. Redmond has spent a great deal of time and money looking good and placing it on TV in many sports, news, and other TV environments.

And I think there are many other PCs that have a visual flair and elegance.

I couldn’t find a way to go to any of them here.

Technically incorrect

