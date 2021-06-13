Why Virtual E3 is the Most Perfect Video Game Industry Show





Like other major industry shows and rallies over the last 15 months, the 2021 E3 video game trade show is virtually taking place. The 2020 version of the event, usually held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, didn’t reach that point. Immediately after the COVID-19 shutdown began, it was suddenly canceled.

This year, the E3 is back with a direct display on the screen. And for an industry show that’s been on the edge of irrelevance for years, it could just be the arm shot that E3 needs to stay relevant.

I’ve attended at least 15 of the last 20 E3 shows since 1999 and have seen the shows evolve (and in some cases degenerate). There was also a year when the aisles were crowded with a national television news crew covering blockbuster’s growing industries. In other years, attendance was significantly reduced, limited to a handful of businesses and media. In 2007, the show temporarily moved to a small plane hangar in Santa Monica.

The biggest problem has always been that the event keeps out the most important audience. E3 is aimed at gamers and game fans, not bloggers or retail chain buyers. Like an exhibition dating back to the pre-Internet era, the original goal was to bring together industry representatives, developers, publishers, retailers, and distributors to trade and network. The modern version is a series of flashy ads for upcoming games.

Return [checks notes]In 2016, I wrote: [E3] Press events-It’s the tuning of the masses playing games on laptops and tablets–and gaming companies are shifting towards skipping media intermediaries and marketing their products directly to the masses. At least since 2010.

Eventually, the show began accepting fans in 2017 for $ 150- $ 250 per ticket. However, the number of fan tickets available was limited, and neither fans nor industry insiders thought the very crowded “new” E3 was a real improvement.

Fast-forwarding in 2021, the ultimate democratization of E3 was finally achieved. No ticket purchase or industry qualifications are required. Gamers, media, influencers, analysts, and casual game watchers all participate in the same way and watch a variety of live streams from home for free.

The biggest thing I miss is general face-to-face networking and the opportunity to come across indie games and talk to indie game developers about their technology. The other thing to lose is trivial. For example, a chance to play the next game directly. However, on the E3 show floor, these opportunities were very limited and often had to wait hours in long lines. From Cyberpunk 2077 to The Outer Worlds, closed-door sessions for larger games were mostly hands-off demos, with a small audience watching demos by carefully managed developers.

For shows about video games, seeing them on your TV screen or laptop monitor feels like a great way to experience new, interactive entertainment content. Yes, you won’t come across costumed characters running in the convention center, or occasionally see B-list celebrities. That’s the loss I can tolerate.

