China deploys drones to trap people after the outbreak of the Delta variant





China deploys 60 drones in Guangzhou (Getty)

China has deployed 60 drones in Guangzhou, trapping people indoors as the Covid-19 infection spreads.

The country had largely eradicated cases of local coronavirus infection, but decided to use unmanned aerial vehicles when a more infectious Delta variant was discovered.

In total, six new cases of this strain, first detected in India, were reported in Guangzhou within 24 hours, with more than 100 outbreaks.

Police-run drones are equipped with cameras and broadcast messages to people adventuring outdoors.

They also remind people who go out to wear masks.

Drones add to the already dense surveillance layer, such as mobile phone health checks, temperature checks, and quarantine for people living or traveling in areas considered to be at high risk of infection. I will.

Guangzhou isolated several areas, restricted travel from the city and surrounding provinces, and closed cinemas and other indoor entertainment venues.

A total of 6 new cases were reported in Guangzhou in 24 hours (Getty)

Last week, the number of people infected with the Delta variant increased by 29,892 to 42,323 in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there were serious and serious concerns about the spread of the subspecies.

At the G7 Summit in Cornwall yesterday, he gave the strongest suggestion to date that June 21st Freedom Day will be postponed.

It was widely reported this morning that the end of the limit could be postponed for four weeks, but no official announcement is scheduled until Monday.

Any delay will hurt many companies, especially the hospitality and leisure industries. We were hoping for a full summer reopening to recoup some of the losses of the last few years.

