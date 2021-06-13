Expectations for the joint E3 conference between Microsoft and Bethesdas





Graphics: Microsoft / Kotaku

On Sunday, Microsoft will take a central stage at E3 to showcase the latest Xbox games and services, but that’s not all.

This showcase is a partnership with Bethesda, which Microsoft acquired in September 2020 for $ 7.5 billion. In the past at E3, Bethesda had its own showcase, which saved us two-to-one time here.

When are the Microsoft and Bethesda E3 2021 showcases?

The presentations by the powerhouses of both games will take place on Sunday, June 13th, at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. Showcases can be streamed on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Will Halo Infinite’s release date come?

Unclear. Due to the infamous delay, the final release date is doubtful, and radio silence fans are greedy after all. We hope to finally revisit one of the most anticipated games on the Xbox Series Xs and probably have a more certain release date.

OK. Will The Elder Scrolls VI be held at E3?

It seems likely. The existence of The Elder Scrolls VI was first revealed in 2018. It takes three years to cook, so it seems like it’s the right time to look inside the oven.

How about the Fallout 76 update?

I often hear some updates about Fallout 76. Last week, Bethesda announced that it would discontinue the less popular game Battle Royale mode. I would be grateful if you could add new ones as well! You may often hear it on E3.

Will there be more games announced on the Game Pass?

definitely. The Xbox says it’s getting news about the games coming out of the Game Pass and hearing about the streaming service xCloud. Perhaps the game pass part of the presentation will reveal more information about Deathloop, which looks very cool. This was recently postponed to September.

Will Bethesdas’ SF RPG Starfield come out?

You seem to be familiar with Starfield, a space RPG that Bethesda announced in 2018 but hasn’t appeared in the presentation since. I feel like that time has come. In other words, I was tired of waiting, Bethesda.

How about the FF story?

Last summer, the Xbox made fun of Fable easily. Hopefully the action RPG will hold some of the elements of the landlord simulator.

And did you swear?

You might actually see more about Avowed, an RPG set in the same world as the Obsidians Pillars of Eternity game released last July. It looks like a kind of first-person RPG for Skyrim, so it’s interesting to see if Skyrims takes a more casual role-playing approach to the Pillars of Eternity franchise, which is usually very hardcore.

What’s your surprise?

Microsoft has promised to consider the spectacular game lineup that will be coming to the Xbox this holiday season, and hopes to see more exciting games on the shelves than ever before. Perhaps you’ll see Hellblade 2 again, or something totally unexpected, like the Xbox finally jumping into the VR arena. Microsoft is one of E3’s most powerful batters and always aims to outperform Sony and Nintendo, so you’ll be able to bring some big guns to the show floor of E3 2021.

