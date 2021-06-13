Which is your favorite in Devolver Digital’s gorgeous E3 games?





Chili dog not included

At yesterday’s E3 Festival, Devolver Digital dropped its latest entry on the DCU (Devolver Cinematic Universe). It was a bit more modest than the previous event, but to be honest, I think it was the correct call to what was set to be a modest E3 overall. Between chili dogs, buzz stories, ridiculous satire, and the rushing of the lovely Miss Nina Strazzers, Devolver took the time to showcase a series of great-looking games. All of them look very promising.

For your reference, here are all the trailers featured in the Devolver Digital Max Pass + Live Stream. I think all of this looks very good in some form or fashion. This is a testament to a battalion of great creators of underground games.

Which do you like better?

Shadow Warrior 3 – Flying Wild Hog – 2021

There is no release date for the sequel to Flying Wild Hog’s ridiculous shooter. I’m currently working on PS4, PC, and Xbox One. As the gun-holding hero Rowan devastates an army of gruesome and terrifying monsters, we get a completely chaotic new sizzle reel. Combined with Doom’s violence and speed, and colorful and stunning visuals, we are very much looking forward to the final release of Shadow Warrior 3.

Trek to Yomi – Flying Wild Hog – 2022

This was my favorite title on the Devolver stream. With Kurosawa-style style and the overall aesthetics of a classic Toei movie, Flying Wild Hog’s Trek to Yomi is a dramatic chase after Hiroki, a young swordfighter who faces insurmountable odds and personal tragedy on a spilling journey It’s a fierce adventure. All over Japan during the feudal era. This trailer pushed all the right buttons for me and I can’t wait to see it on the PlayStation, PC, and Xbox in 2022.

Phantom Abyss – Team WIBY – June 22 (Early Access)

We reaffirmed Team WIBY’s challenging Phantom Abyss, which is currently under development for PC. The wonderful central gimmick of this dungeon crawler sees all players searching for treasure in a dangerous temple, but with the caveat that each player can only challenge each temple once. The temple closes when the player has passed all the dangers. As you explore, you can see the ghosts of all the players who came before. This can call attention to the oncoming danger. Phantom Abyss will enter Early Access on June 22nd.

Wizard with a Gun – Galvanic Game – 2022

Perhaps the most noticeable trailer was the preview of the Guard with a Gun from Galvanic Games. Described as the multiplayer sandbox title, Wizard with a Gun combines the power of magic and machinery, allowing players to explore a unique fantasy world with powerful alchemy as well as powerful firepower, beautifully and colorfully. It drips completely in a nice style. Wizard with a Gun looks great from a visual point of view, but I hope it will be just as immersive gameplay. Details will be revealed in the coming months prior to the release of the 2022 title on PC and Switch.

Door of Death-Acid Nerve-July 20

A new trailer for Death’s Door, Acid Nerve’s Grimm-style adventure, released on PC and Xbox on July 20th. A soul stolen from an aging land where death has no meaning and everything grows far beyond its natural expiration date. Destined to become a cult favorite, Death’s Door is expected to launch strongly when it arrives on Steam next month.

Inscryption – Daniel Marines Game – 2021

Many of the titles in the Devolver stream were creepy and cute, but Daniel Mullins Games’ Inscryption was just creepy. This highly disturbing puzzle title combines a disturbing visual style with some very disturbing psychological horror in a tabletop game, deck-building roguelike game, or “Escape Rooms” title. The trailer below shows the atmosphere of the dark title much better than ever. Inscryption will be released on PC via Steam later this year.

Tumble Time – Devolver Digital – 2021

All Devolver Digital E3 streams usually have satirical titles, and 2021 is no exception. Tumble Time is a puzzle-based mobile title, apparently stolen from many money-hungry pieces in Facebook and the catalogs of certain mobile game developers. No release date has been announced, but Tumble Time will be released on iOS and Android platforms in the near future, so make sure your credit card specifications are correct.

Devil’s Throttle – Doinksoft – 2021

One of the first releases on the new label Special Reserve Games, Doinksoft’s retro-inspired shmup Demon Throttle jokes with 8-bit NES-style visuals as two heroes fight hordes of enemies in the Underworld. Incorporates the humor of. Demon Throttle receives limited physics-only execution on the Nintendo Switch. This is an incredibly controversial tactic that appears to be custom designed to drive the rising scalper market. Special Reserve Games will use this marketing technique in all future releases. Demon Throttle can be pre-ordered on the SRG website.

If you want to check the entire Devolver Digital E3 Max Pass + stream, see below.

Full Devolver Digital E3 2021 Live Stream Playback

Chris Mois

Senior Editor-Chris has been playing video games since the 1980s. Former Saturday Night Slum Master. Graduated from Galaxy High School with honors.

