Ninja Ryukenden Master Collection Review (PS4)





There was Ninja Gaiden long before soul-like RPGs became synonyms for pushing difficulty to the “git gud or get out” level. First released in 2004, the series took place in the Dead or Alive world and proved to require challenges and gameplay that even the most experienced players could challenge. Team Ninja, who may be known as Nioh today, had Ryu Hayabusa long before that, and the Master Collection wanted to show us the way of the infamous Ninja again. Masu.

It’s a shame that most young players didn’t even know about this legendary series. Somehow stuck in the PS3 and X360 generations. Proposing innovative applications to the functionality of the SIXAXIS controller and at the console of the era. Ninja Gaiden slowly but surely disappeared from the video game scene after several large-scale promotional campaigns that became familiar names.

It was surprising to see it reappear in the form of a master collection as a relic of the past not even mentioned by even the most enthusiastic Nioh fans. Purists, the Sigma version of the first two games Say it’s not the best version and rant for one or more reasons about the shortcomings of the third episode.

Despite these bad omens, the developers promised the cleanest and most enjoyable experience in the collection that reunites NINJA GAIDEN Sigma, NINJA GAIDEN Sigma 2, and NINJA GAIDEN 3 Razor’s Edge. The game is packed with all DLC and additional content, including hero mode. This difficulty is intended for inexperienced players and the name can be misleading as it helps them in difficult situations.

Only multiplayer mode is missing, but this may be the best option. The fault system implemented in the Day1 patch isn’t as shocking as it was when the game was first released, but it’s not the biggest problem with the master collection.

The entry point is Ninja Gaiden Sigma. This is a sophisticated expansion port for the original Ninja Gaiden: Black for PS3 PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Originally developed by Team Ninja, released in 2004, the game brought a new interpretation to the series with its origins in 1988. Gamers were introduced to Ryu Hayabusa and the new game mechanics that have become a staple of the series. Combos, challenging traversals, and enemies comparable to our heroes.

The new recipe left no error or carelessness and kept the player on his toes. Many fans would have wanted to see the original PS3 version remastered, as the original PS3 version is considered better than the Sigma version, but for now it should be done with this version. .. It’s arguable, but the first NINJA GAIDEN is just as fun as it’s difficult.

NINJA GAIDEN Sigma 2 was first released after a four-year suspension. The new version first has minor changes to the great titles. The biggest innovation at the time was a system that could hurt opponents in both gruesome and spectacular ways. Before the nightmare caused by the highly visual fatal accident of modern Mortal Kombat, Ryu chopped up his enemies like a sushi chef. Moreover, this is more than just a graphics feature. Losing one of the limbs completely changed the behavior of the opponent. This bloody feature was added to the game in the first day patch, bringing back many bloody memories.

The two Sigma games have passed the test of time when it comes to gameplay, but unfortunately the weaknesses that plagued them at the time haven’t been improved by the version ported to the current console. From terrible camera angles to crashes to random loading moments, all bad memories come back with good memories.

The last game in the Master Collection is also up to date, an enhanced version of Ninja Gaiden 3. This is arguably the weakest link in the trilogy. They wanted a simplified experience, but it wasn’t really more balanced and focused than previous iterations. The direct result is the worst control method in the series, a “disease” that has not been improved in this port.

Razor’s Edge had a confusing experience after the first two games, but it needed the most attention and provided the best opportunity to correct past mistakes. No one would try to implement more important changes to get the same compelling experience as the previous two titles.

If you’ve never played the original game and don’t know what to expect, the closest comparison might be Devil May Cry. The basic recipe is simple. Many action scenes alternate by looking for hidden objects in traversal challenges. This is an oversimplification of a complex game that requires you to overcome its limitations. Many nuances of gameplay and more complex mechanics provide one of the most rewarding gameplay experiences once mastered.

However, Ninja Gaiden is not an easy game and you have to spend time and effort. Playing in hero mode is a difficulty that will save you quickly, and if you are about to die, Ryu will automatically block for a limited time. Concentration and Ninja-like You need reflexes and you have to learn tactics that you can use freely. Otherwise, there will be no chance in the world of Ninja Gaiden.

The console version of the Master Collection is the best way to discover or rekindle your passion for one of the most iconic game series in history. There are some performance issues on all platforms, but on PC controls make everything worse. Also, there are many situations where the game crashes, and not all of them have been fixed in the Day1 patch. This master collection is light-years away from the remasters of its former legendary franchise.

When it comes to graphics, things aren’t good. Despite the updated resolution, the game is visually obsolete. Gameplay is still fun, at least with Sigma 1 and 2, but it makes you forget the old-fashioned design. Here, developers miss the opportunity to balance things, making them more fun and less frustrating.

In theory, it’s 4K and 60 fps, but with slower frame rates and inadequate camera angles, you can’t avoid cheesy shots from nearby enemies. The worst part is that the new resolution is wasted on many assets that haven’t seen any improvement. The master collection looks old, but it’s not as adorable as pixel art, it’s dusty and boring.

Good Ninja Gaiden Sigma and Sigma 2 are still so much fun Minimal effort to modernize games that are bigger than life stories and characters with all the extra content Terrible camera control and nasty bugs Performance issues and randomness Sudden Road Conclusion Ninja Gaiden is a classic from the moment it’s released, thanks to its gameplay and “git gud” attitude that quickly became a cult. The difficulty was high at that time, but now it is even more difficult. I’m grateful for the idea of ​​dusting and presenting it to the current generation of gamers, but this series should have been more noticeable and loved. With more effort and attention, Nioh can boast. It could have achieved a quality level and could once again prove why gamers fell in love with the ninja.

Currently, even with the release of the Day1 patch, the master collection is lacking in all respects. The game is still fun, but nothing in this collection is great. Publishers are happy to release a mere port instead of a remaster or, alas, a remake.

