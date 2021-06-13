Guerrilla Collective Showcase 11 Nintendo Switch Games to Watch From Day 2





Last week was the first guerrilla collective showcase of the summer, but yesterday (June 12th) there was another stream, “Day 2”, full of indie merchandise (this event is from IGN’s Summer of Games). It is a part). As before, many projects are now being confirmed only on PCs or specific platforms, but consider announcing and pick and enjoy 11 interesting Switch titles.

pleasant!

Formerly known as Death Stick, this is a pretty promising 2D Metroidvania. The name is a combination of two Japanese words, Akai, which means “red,” and Tori, which means “bird.” When you try to save the world, you are going back and forth between parallel universes, exploring and fighting. The video certainly interests us.

Developed by Idoz, this title is published by Humble Games, so it’s quite possible that it will be a very high-profile Switch eShop release. This top-down “barrage action” game has neat fantasy settings and pretty crisp pixel-style visuals.

Another interesting title on sale from Red Art Games. An adventure game that promises an “impressive story” with attractive characters. The visuals look pretty attractive in some battles to get things going. It doesn’t seem that far.

The title we glimpsed at the recent Indie Live Expo, Batora: Lost Haven, is an interesting science fiction story that unfolds from an isometric angle. The fusion of hack and slash and barrage is really fun and certainly has a unique style.

It looks like a newly announced title, but it’s a 2D action title to play as Count Bradvain, but it seems to get more characters as it progresses. Expect pixelated gore and action.

The game can do a great job of introducing players to the ideals and culture of a new story, and the Black Book will probably accomplish this. Originally scheduled for 2020, it seems to combine exploration with storytelling and card-based combat. It is based on the Slavic myth that humans “live with mythical creatures.”

This is an action role-playing game with combat, stealth, conversation, inventory, attributes, skills, item creation, and psi power. We love the visuals of this piece and certainly the horrifying world. I hope they can publish this when the dark winter begins.

Published by Thunderful and developed by Dejima Games, it’s immediately eye-catching. With a gorgeous visual 2D title, you can stand up to a variety of fires, with upgrade options, but nothing more than a reliable ax and water hose. The movement seems to be a lot of fun and I’m really looking forward to how this is shaped by the switch. [NOTE: Plenty have said this is coming to Switch, but both the publisher and developer just say ‘consoles’ in official press kits etc, so we’ll keep an eye out for definitive platform announcements]

The world isn’t short of top-down Paisel art action games, but I really like the look of the Hunt the Night by Moonlight game. There seems to be some puzzles and RPG style depth, and the visual look and design is great. Depending on the look of the footage, it will have a good story and some memorable set pieces.

This pretty attractive 2D platformer has been identified on the Nintendo Switch. It’s inspired by Japanese mythology, and it definitely has a pretty cute atmosphere. It seems to be quite fun to use different costumes for each ability.

This is definitely a good game for YouTube / Twitch. This is because four players work together and you and some of your companions attempt to chaotically navigate various dubious waters. If you give your friends a Joy-Con controller on Switch, it will be fun.

That’s it-let us know in the comments the most intriguing of these games!

