“Starfield”, “Contraband” and other Xbox video games revealed

Like modern video games, LA’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will be held online this week. This means that the Los Angeles Convention Center, the traditional venue for the Expo, sits quietly. (June 10) AP domestic

The second day of Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will feature showcase events from Microsoft and Bethesda Softworks. Recall that the software giant acquired game makers such as “The Elder Scrolls” and “Fallout” last year.

The annual video game competition was canceled in 2020 due to a coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event, which runs until Tuesday, will be online only.

The most promising updates in the game are 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite, scheduled for the Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and Windows PC later this year, and the 2018 Bethesda space epic. “Starfield”. Also on Sunday, there will be a show dedicated to Square Enix (Final Fantasy), Warner Bros. Entertainment (“Back 4 Blood”) and PC games.

You can watch it live on YouTube on the E3 2021 channel or the Summer Games Fest channel from 1 pm Eastern Standard Time / 10 AM Pacific Standard Time.

Want to catch up with all the news so far? Head to the E3 report from Saturday’s action. And from the kick-off of Thursday’s Summer Game Fest.

Psychonauts 2 launches in August

Introduced this August: Action game Psychonauts 2. In this platform adventure game, players with different psychic powers will appear as the lead character Raz. Raz tries to save his friend from a mysterious villain.

Jack Sparrow joins “Sea of ​​Thieves”

Xbox’s popular pirate-themed online adventure game meets the Pirates of the Caribbean. A new journey featuring Jack Sparrow and his friends will be coming later this month.

Contraindications

This very short teaser is from Avalanche Studios, creator of the action series Just Cause. But cool music. Available on one Xbox Game Pass. It is described as “a smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of Bayan in the 1970s.”

Stalker 2: The center of Chernobyl

After an apo-rape tick? check. Open world? check. A whimsical creature that must be defeated? A check. The first-person shooter game will be available for PC and Xbox on April 28, 2022.

“Starfield” will appear in November this year

And there is one of the first big leaks in E3. The Washington Post has released a trailer for the Bethesda project Starfield, which will start on November 11, 2022, on PC and Xbox Series X | S. This is due to the creators of Bethesda’s hits Fallout and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Fortunately, however, the idea of ​​Skyrim-style games in outer space is very intriguing.

On stage, Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard said Starfield “featured a new universe that set our future for hundreds of years. This is our shared humanity and our greatest mystery. An epic about hope to answer.

Follow Brett Molina and Mike Snyder on Twitter: @ brettmolina23 and @mikesnider.

