Nuclear waste recycling is an important tool for energy innovation – TechCrunch





Tristan Monastery Contributor

Tristan Abbey is President of Comarus Analytics LLC. He was a Senior Policy Advisor to the US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Commission and Director of Strategic Planning at the National Security Council.

There is nothing more plagued by US energy and environmental policies than nuclear waste. No, not even climate change. This may be an evil problem, but it’s still getting the attention of the opposite.

It is difficult to draw a picture with a straight face. Let’s start with the three main elements of the story.

First, US nuclear power plants produce about 2,000 tonnes of nuclear waste (or spent fuel) annually. Due to its unique radioactivity, it is carefully stored in various places throughout the country.

Second, the federal government is responsible for deciding what to do. In fact, power plant operators pay more than $ 40 billion to the Nuclear Waste Fund to allow the government to handle it. The idea was to bury it in a geological repository in Yucca Mountain, Nevada, but this turned out to be politically impossible. Nevertheless, $ 15 billion was spent on scoping.

Third, the waste simply accumulates because the energy sector cannot control this waste. According to the agency’s latest data release, approximately 80,000 tons of spent fuel are hundreds of thousands of fuel assemblies, including millions of fuel rods awaiting their final destination.

And here is the end of the twist. The operators of these nuclear power plants sued the government for breach of contract and won the case in 2013. Currently, hundreds of millions of dollars are paid annually by the US Treasury as part of a series of settlements and decisions. Cumulative total is over $ 8 billion.

I think this story sounds a little crazy. The U.S. government has raised billions of dollars to manage nuclear waste, spent billions on feasibility studies just to put it on the shelves, and now billions more for this failure. Are you saying you’re paying? Yes, that’s right.

Fortunately, all waste waste occupies a relatively small area and there is a temporary storage area. Policy makers generally do not act without an urgent reason to act.

Attempts to find long-term storage continue, but policy makers should look to recycle some of this waste into usable fuels. This is actually an old idea. Only a small amount of nuclear fuel is consumed to generate electricity.

Recycling proponents envision a nuclear reactor that uses reprocessed spent fuel and extracts energy from 90% of the fuel remaining after combustion. Even its critics acknowledge that the chemistry, physics, and engineering underlying recycling are technically feasible and instead attack security risks that are perceived as a controversial economy. I will.

So-called Generation IV reactors come in a variety of shapes and sizes. This design has been used for many years in several respects, dating back to the early days of nuclear energy in nuclear energy, but light water reactors have been used for a variety of political, economic and strategic reasons. Has dominated this field since. Each reactor under construction in Georgia boasts a capacity of just over 1,000 megawatts (or 1 gigawatt), which is the standard for the Westinghouse AP1000 design.

In contrast, next-generation plant designs are a fraction of size and capacity and may use different cooling systems: NuScale Powers 77 MW small modular reactor in Oregon, General Atomic 50 in San Diego. Megawatt helium-cooled modular reactors and Alameda-based Kairos Powers 140-megawatt molten salt reactors all have different configurations to suit different business and policy objectives.

In many Gen-IV designs, spent fuel can be explicitly recycled or configured as such. On June 3, TerraPower (supported by Bill Gates), GE Hitachi, and Wyoming announced an agreement to build a demonstration of the 345 MW Natrium design of a sodium-cooled fast reactor.

Sodium can technically recycle fuel for power generation. California-based Oklo has already reached an agreement with the Idaho National Laboratory to operate a 1.5-megawatt microreactor on spent fuel. In fact, the recommended fuel for the design of the New York-based Elysium Industries molten salt reactor is spent nuclear fuel, and Alabama-based Fribe Energy has developed the waste-burning capacity of the thorium reactor design. I am advertising.

Whether advanced reactors rise or fall does not depend on clearing the deadlock in nuclear waste. Such reactors may be able to consume spent fuel, but it is not necessary. Nevertheless, encouraging waste recycling will improve their economy.

The incentive here is the payment code. Policy makers should consider how Washington would be more profitable to recycle fuel from power plants than to import fuel from Canada, Kazakhstan, Australia, Russia and other countries.

Political support for advanced nuclear technology, including recycling, is deeper than expected. In 2019, the Senate approved Dr. Rita Baranwal as Assistant Secretary of Nuclear Energy for the Department of Energy (DOE). Trained as a materials scientist, she became a recycling champion.

Biden’s new administration continues widespread bipartisan support for advanced nuclear reactors in its 2022 fiscal year budget request, proposing to increase DOE funding to the Department of Nuclear Energy by nearly $ 350 million. I’ve been doing it. The proposal includes increased concrete funding for research and development of reactor concepts (plus $ 32 million), fuel cycle research and development (plus $ 59 million), and advanced reactor demonstrations (plus $ 1). $ 120 million), and three times as much funding as a multipurpose test reactor ($ 45- $ 145 million, year-on-year).

In May, the DOE’s ARPA-E (ARPA-E) is a new $ 40 million program to support research on waste and waste optimization from advanced reactors, including waste recycling. Was announced. Importantly, the announcement clearly states that the lack of solutions to today’s nuclear waste poses a challenge to the future of Generation IV reactors.

This discussion reminds us that recycling is generally a very tedious process. It is chemical, mechanical, and energy intensive. Recycling of all kinds, from important minerals to PET bottles, produces new waste. Today, federal and state governments are very active in recycling these other waste streams and need to be involved in nuclear waste as well.

