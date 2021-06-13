What you want to see in Windows 11





It’s no secret that Microsoft plans to reveal details about the next version of Windows later this month. On June 24th, the company will hold an event to learn a lot about Windows 11 (because the name will almost certainly be finalized). It’s time to talk about what to expect from the operating system.

Microsoft learned a lot from Windows 8 and seems to have made significant improvements in Windows 10, but made a number of mistakes and annoyed users. This latest update is your chance to get things right, make people happy, and move Windows into the future. That’s what we want to achieve in Windows 11.

Better quality control. This is something that many people can sympathize with, especially last year when there were a ton of problematic updates to Windows 10. Of course, it’s impossible for Microsoft to predict every possible system configuration or every scenario, and no one expects a particular update to work perfectly for every user. However, a number of recent issues seem to indicate that Microsoft has taken some eyes off the ball. This hopes the company will refocus on Windows 11.

Streamlined updates. It’s subject to updates, but more needs to be done to improve the download and installation experience. Sure, updates can be downloaded in the background, but you need to do more to prevent interruptions. Of course, you may need to restart Windows to complete the installation of certain updates, but you should significantly reduce the associated downtime.

Advertising and telemetry reduction (ideally zero). Microsoft isn’t the only one using the software to spread its products and services, but it’s being urged to switch to Edge, use Bing, and install apps from the Microsoft Store. But … it’s boring.

The same applies to the various telemetry components that are notorious for Windows. The fact that a large number of apps are now available that are designed solely to block Microsoft’s telemetry and prevent Windows from collecting usage data has a real impact. There was no need for such software, as no such privacy breach should occur. Sure, many companies do the same with their software, but this isn’t justified.

Idea integration. Microsoft has introduced many changes in Windows 10, but there are still many remnants from the past. Most notable are the control panel elements scattered here. Users are actively encouraged to use the settings for everything, but they can end up with an outdated look and unknowingly return to the control panel. Microsoft has a choice. It completely eliminates the control panel and gives you the real option of making everything available through the latest configuration interface or using one of the others if you like.

Of course, this just traced the surface. It would be nice to have a highly customizable Start menu. In reality, the entire interface is open and more personalized. Explorer tabs just need to occur and the current dark mode options need to be significantly improved.

Oh, it has to be free. The same is true for Microsoft and Windows, as long as Apple can continue to release macOS without burdening users.

I’ve shared some of the things I’d like to expect from Windows 11, and that’s it. What are you looking for in the next version of Microsoft’s operating system?

Image Credit: j.chizhe/Shutterstock

