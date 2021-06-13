How to take over (or permanently erase) data in your Google account after you die





Part of the growth process is keeping your business healthy no matter what happens. Over the last few decades, its reach has expanded to the digital realm. What happens to all online accounts after you die? Google has a built-in mechanism to deal with this called inactive account settings. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy or easy as possible.

What are inactive account settings?

Inactive account settings are a way for Google to automatically lock your account after a period of inactivity. The default is 3 months, but you can extend it up to 18 (1.5 years). Google will send you an alert before the process starts.

When the threshold is reached, you can instruct Google to notify up to 10 people that your account will be in inactive mode. You can also choose to share some of your data with those people. For example, go to your Gmail account and allow 2FA access to other information. This is suitable, for example, if you are in the process of setting a will or an adult guardian. If that setting is enabled, after three months Google will be able to permanently delete your account.

However, there is something important here. Invalid account settings are not enabled for all Google accounts. Must be set manually. Otherwise, Google will either keep your account open for indefinite access or close your account at your discretion.

How to turn on inactive account settings and share

If you prefer to conditionally pass this data to a trusted friend or family member, please visit this address. It’s very easy to set up, but it’s a good idea to double-check when you’re done and check for changes from time to time.

Before you start, you need the following:

Google’s primary email address Secondary email address for backup Phone number for SMS warning that the IAS system will be enabled soon Email address of people who will share data after the IAS system is activated

Follow the on-screen instructions as needed. You can add up to 10 users to be notified when your account becomes inactive.

This pop-up will appear when you add a new person. This allows you to share as many Google services as you like with your contacts. Simply share your “Google Account” (including Gmail) and they’ll have access to a ton of information, Chrome will show your web browsing history, maps will show your travel and location data, and YouTube will show your video playback history. It is displayed. If you’re in a hurry, you can use the all and none options, but this is worth considering carefully.

Keep in mind that everyone you add to this list must have this advanced account access. Also note that if you add new Google services after signing up for inactive account settings, they will not be shared automatically here. So if you want to share Google Stadia or Google Chat, but you’re new to this process, you’ll need to run it again and share those services manually.

Those who share this data must verify by email or text message that they are part of the system. The data is shared as a downloadable file.

Automatic reply with Gmail

You can set up an auto-reply feature in Gmail to let people who try to contact you know that your account isn’t currently available. It’s up to you how specific or general this message will be. If you are currently suffering from a terminal illness, it can not only cover all the contingencies, but also be more specific.

Account auto-delete option

This is the biggest. If you haven’t touched your Google account for 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, etc., and you’re sure you won’t be returning to your Google account, you can tell Google to enable toggles and permanently delete your account. I will. In the last step. You don’t need to allow anyone else to access your account or set up automatic email replies to use this tool.

Users can set the inactivity status to active for 3 to 18 months, but auto-deletion occurs unchanged 3 months after that date. Therefore, set this only if you are confident that you will never return to your Google account. Death, witness protection, space colonization, etc. are all good reasons to use it. A year’s vacation in a place without internet access is not.

This plan cannot be changed for three months after the inactive account settings are enabled, but you can return to this screen and change the above settings at any time.

Photo by Ashkan Forouzani of Unsplash

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos