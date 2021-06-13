It’s time for Silicon Valley to fulfill its grand promise





Google was once unique in its focus on turning its profits into a myriad of difficult problems, such as aging and disrupting broadband networks. However, the company now seems to be heading in the opposite direction, focusing on shutting down expensive projects such as internet balloons and energy-generating kites and making more money from advertising.

Of course, these are great businesses, but they are not easy to build. We must not ignore the invention that Silicon Valley has brought to us. The ability to video chat for free in real time with someone on the other side of the world and access world knowledge on a handheld device was like science fiction a generation ago. We tend to recognize these technologies as commonplace as soon as they emerge.

But when you look at the resources that tech giants have at their disposal, you might wonder if there’s more you can do. Despite abundant computing power and data, labor productivity, wages and life expectancy have been flat in recent years.

Silicon Valley can hardly talk about the big challenges of our time, such as climate change, rising prices for medical and education, and housing costs.

Living in the era of technology means that a group of tech companies have become the wealthiest and most influential people on the planet. That doesn’t mean they created a prosperous era, in addition to being plentiful of distractions.

One of the reasons Elon Musk is praised is that he is a rare example of a tech entrepreneur focusing on the atomic world rather than the bit. His latest space rocket and electric car It’s a big project that required a huge amount of money to run …

If only other companies have that will, resources for similar projects are there. Apple has over $ 200 billion in cash. This is not far from the cost of the inflation-adjusted Apollo program. Amazon can borrow at interest rates comparable to the US Treasury.

