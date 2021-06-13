Halo: Infinite channels Combat Evolved Free Multiplayer





Microsoft aims to bring Halo-as-hell games to Halo fans as they launch their latest entry in the series this holiday season. The company today unveiled a new multiplayer trailer at the E3 showcase. This promises Halo Multiplayer to return to Halo: Infinite.

The trailer is working hard to remind you of Halo’s past multiplayer experience. This includes killing two people and capturing the flag using the famous voice-over lines. And that means going back to a familiar place and using a recognizable weapon. The developer, 343 Industries, takes a different approach than traditional Halo games, so this approach makes a lot of sense.

Game director Joseph Staten said Halo’s goal is always to unite the players. The campaign and multiplayer will start together during this holiday season.

The 343 plans to treat Infinite as a platform more than any other Halo to date. And it seems to start with the look and feel of Halo: Combat Evolved. This gives the studio room to incorporate other game elements into the next season’s content.

But that doesn’t mean you should expect a vanilla Halo experience at launch. Infinites Multiplayer offers new mechanics and aesthetic options. Mechanically, the trailer shows some situations where players can use grappling hooks in creative ways. At some point, the player assembles into an enemy vehicle and hijacks it. At another moment, the player shoots the enemy, assembles the weapon and brings it closer. And early in the trailer, the thrown gear allows one squad to see the player’s outline through the wall.

Aesthetically, Halo Infinite already comes with many character skins to customize the Master Chief.

How about a single player campaign?

The company was in turmoil when Microsoft finally unveiled Halo in a big summer presentation. Fans weren’t happy with the look of the game, and as a result, the company postponed Infinite from the 2020 holiday season to the 2021 holiday season.

But this time, there wasn’t much to show in the campaign. The following gifs are all that 343 showed from the Infinite Open World.

In addition, 343 showed two cutscenes for setting the story. It also emphasizes the revamped visuals. A close-up view of the Master Chiefs character model and lighting system looks very good. However, these sections are not gameplay, leaving many questions for fans.

But in reality, the 343 may not be in a place to stop to answer those questions. Everyone is working in the studio to complete the game for this year’s release. Microsoft probably wants to complete that task rather than preparing another demo for E3.

The Halo: Infinites campaign will be launched on Xbox and PC this holiday season and will be available as part of your Game Pass subscription.

