Thryv, Inc. Provides customers with a centralized dashboard for managing Google My Business





In recent years, Google My Business (GMB) has become an important part of the online reputation management space. The popular search engine business listing portal is considered one of the most important web-based spaces for companies looking to improve their current and future customer relationships.

With the importance of this tool in mind, Thryv Holdings, Inc., a provider of Thryv software, a leading end-to-end customer experience platform built for growing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs), has dedicated GMB dash. board. Under the leadership of CEO Joe Walsh, see how the company is helping its customers improve their use of GMB.

Google My Business Overview

To understand the implications of this announcement for SMB, let’s first look at some of the tools that GMB itself provides. Perhaps one of the most visible aspects of the platform is how it acts as a business listing service. Google is considered the top search engine for the vast majority of Internet users, so listing your business on this platform can help your customers become more aware. GMB listings appear in the search of related search engines and also in Google Maps. This is a popular option for users looking for a new business that meets their needs.

However, GMB is more than just a business listing service. The platform provides an important context for the list that can encourage users to make purchasing decisions. This can have a particularly significant impact on SMBs that are unable to reach potential customers through other marketing channels. The context provided by the platform includes business information, reviews, directions, posts like social media, photos, FAQs, and more. In short, GMB listings often serve as a first impression for users and can serve as an important new business stream for the companies that use the service.

Thryv brings the power of centralized management

GMBs can be a useful source of information for new and ongoing businesses, but many SMBs miss the potential of this resource. Thryv has created a new GMB dashboard to make interacting with the service easier and more impactful. The company already manages over 30,000 GMB profiles for its customers, leveraging its expertise to expand the depiction of its business on the Web. The company is now transforming its existing expertise in this area into a new dashboard. This dashboard gives customers a wealth of options to ensure the impact of their business listings.

The dashboard will be available to users in the United States and Australia and will offer a wide range of reach through rollouts. This feature provides a centralized location on the platform for users to update their GMB profiles. This includes streamlined editing of time, contact information, business description, and more. Dashboards also allow users to create new Google posts, manage existing posts, manage photos, view Google reviews, and create real-time responses. The tool also provides access to many of Google’s analytics services, providing influential insights into key indicators of customer interaction.

Taken together, these products provide a powerful toolset that enables SMBs to control their online presence and do their best to interact with their customers. Not only can companies keep their lists up-to-date, but they can also show users that they want to prioritize readable and accurate business information, ultimately notifying customers and saving time. This helps increase new customers and can have a lasting impact on the brand’s reputation, both online and face-to-face.

Thryv dashboard complements existing Google features

The high level of usability provided by GMB integration reflects many other services that the customer experience platform provides to SMB customers. Many of these services are already focused on Google products, so the dashboard acts as a centralized place to leverage not only GMB, but many other products in the enterprise. Ryan Cantor, Vice President of Products and Marketing at Thryvs, mentioned this recently when talking about a new release.

Thryv currently offers users multiple Google integrations, including Gmail email service plugins, Google posts, automated campaigns, bookings on Google, and Google reviews. Google Messenger automatically sends and receives messages directly within Thryvs SMB Friendly. According to Cantor, the inbox is centralized. Our users have asked and provided one central location to manage all these important elements. I was still looking for new ways to streamline and centralize SMB’s day-to-day operations and communications.

By providing interaction with so many of Google’s existing products, dashboards have emerged as a powerful tool for SMBs who recognize the power to manage their online presence. Whenever a company uses its platform to interact with its customers and provide important business information, it helps them to support their unique efforts to raise awareness and promote brand awareness.

Additional integration

The GMB dashboard also helps enhance the capabilities of other tools in the software’s broad portfolio. CEO Joe Walsh is deeply aware that enterprises have almost always limited resources available and has been working to create teams and platforms that can help save users time and increase revenue. The platform acts as a centralized location for managing contacts, tracking leads, promoting your business on social media, processing payments, and more.

In summary, the platform’s robust set of features allows SMB owners to more efficiently leverage their efforts to manage their business. This will make these efforts easier and more impactful. It also allows business owners to spend more time on other business activities and add value to their customers accordingly.

GMB dashboard creation stands out as another key feature advancement in the powerful Business Customer Experience Platform. By enabling SMBs to harness the power of Google alongside other online portals, the company is having an even greater impact on its enthusiastic customer base. This new feature adds to the platform an existing track record of enabling SMBs to improve a wide range of day-to-day operations, ultimately helping to improve overall business health.

