HAVEN’s EtaProof series combines survival technology and comfort





Brand: HAVEN

Season: Summer 2021

Keypiece: The Brigade Pants are a classic BDU cargo with an upgraded fit, materials and hardware. The shape has been slightly modified for a more modern and relaxed fit, and the material has been improved with a medium-thick Stotz EtaProofTM 200 optimized for all-season comfort, weathering and breathability. I am.

Purchase: Available from Haveshop.com

Editor’s Note: The story of EtaProof began in England in the late 1930s. A team of scientists have designed an improved fabric for fire hoses by weaving very long staple fiber cotton into a very dense plain weave fabric. World War II began in 1939, most of Britain’s industrial power was directed to war, and Defense Ministry engineers discovered that this new cotton fabric would serve a valuable life-saving purpose for British fighter pilots. Did.

By the 1990s, the original textile mill was unable to produce fabrics to meet the stringent specifications required by both the Ministry of Defense and consumers. That’s why they turned to Stotz. Founded in Switzerland in 1939, Stotz has a long tradition of innovation, quality and cutting-edge knowledge, and was already a reliable name for its densely woven fabrics.

Today, wartime survival materials are working hard on HAVEN’s new Stotz Eta collection, which consists of station jackets, fatig jackets, brigade pants, work pants, ballistic vests, brigade shorts and field hats.

The station jacket is an integration of the iconic tracker jacket with technical performance attributes, and the fatig jacket is a modernization of a practical military BDU with a more modern fit and technical upgrades.

Work pants are also a highlight, featuring a flat front and a relaxed fit, with a storm welt pocket on the back for safe storage of your belongings and a single welt pocket on the right for your cell phone.

