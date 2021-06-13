Apple, Facebook and Google aim to bring wrist gesture input to smartwatches and future eyewear in the not too distant future





Apple posted a report on Wednesday titled “Facebook leaked news that the first smartwatch will be available in 2022 with two cameras.” Overall, Facebook in March. We have revealed that we are looking to bring wrist-based input to future AR glasses using devices such as watches or watches. To the defeat, Apple provided a preview of the new AssistiveTouch technology for the Apple Watch in May. It works with wrist gestures to control the user interface.

This week, Apple introduced AssistiveTouch to developers at WWDC21. Below is a short snippet of that developer session. If you’re interested in this, check out the entire 23-minute WWDC21 session here.

Since 2019, Google has been working on hand gesture input for future watches and Wear OS. Apple first covered one of Google’s patents on this ack in May 2020.

This week, the US Patent Office published another Google patent on future watch gesture detection that can extend input to future Chromebooks and eyewear, as shown in the series of patent diagrams below.

Here is an example of detecting gestures using Google’s patented FIG. Inertia measurement. More specifically, this example shows a hand movement (# 220), which includes a hand rotation, which can be captured by a Chromebook camera (# 115A).

However, in cases such as slight tilt, the processor may not be able to detect hand rotation simply by processing the image data using image processing methods. In addition, the rotation may be too fast for the camera to capture. Therefore, the processor can further use rotation measurements from the wearable computing device (Watch # 120) gyroscope 125B for gesture detection. Received rotation measurements can include rotation angle and / or angular velocity measurements for the three axes of rotation.

FIG. 5 shows an example of detecting gestures using Google’s patented FIG. Signal strength measurements. FIG. It shows an example of detecting gestures using sensor data from multiple wearable devices (watches and smart glasses).

Google’s continuing patent 20210173489 was published on June 10, 2021.

It’s clear that Apple, Facebook, and Google (at least) are trying to bring wrist gesture input controls to their smartwatches, eyewear, and perhaps notebooks in the not too distant future.

Apple may first introduce Assistive Touch on Apple Watch 7 as an “accessibility” feature for people with disabilities. However, Apple can extend AssistiveTouch to more devices and beyond accessibility applications over time.

As for Facebook, they are rumored to be aiming to bring their first smartwatch to market this fall. It’s unclear if the wrist gesture input feature will hit the market.

Wrist gestures may also be on the table this fall as Google collaborates with Samsung on a general Wear OS experience, but it will be hard to count on in 2021.

Google’s desire to introduce wrist gestures to future eyeglasses, although the timeline to market is unknown, is advancing the smartglasses project with a patent of 11,030,973 for the “wearable heads-up display” announced this week. I was allowed to. Below are some patent drawings.

According to the inventor mentioned in the patent, the patent was originally owned by North and was acquired by Google a year ago. The image below is from pre-acquisition North Inc. showing the use of full-color holographic projection.

It’s rumored that Apple will release its first AR headset on the Q2-22, but it’s a long distance at best to expect the AssistiveTouch to be ready to work with the headset at launch. You never know. Even though. If Google beats Apple with this feature, Apple’s team could bring this feature to market at a faster pace.

After all, wrist-based input using smartwatches looks like a future trend in the immediate vicinity: Apple, Google, and Facebook are competing to patent technology before making a full step forward. doing.

Of course, the real competition is to bring high quality AR glasses to market, and new imaginative input tools and user interfaces will be on the market if one of the tech companies sets it to a very high standard. It is a differentiator that can give you an edge in.

Once Ming-Chi Kuo’s forecasts come true, we won’t have much time to wait for this new market segment to really get going.

As Google’s Pixel smartphones haven’t really gained momentum and Facebook has completely missed the entire smartphone race, Apple’s competitors have done it on their iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches, as Apple has done on this next device. It is expected to tilt completely so as not to dominate the waves.

For consumers, the fierce competition for eyewear is good news as it helps all top tech companies bring the best innovations to market and creates an exciting era. Unless chip shortages solve the problem, 2022 can definitely be a very exciting year.

