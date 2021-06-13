Expo 2020 stimulates change to create a more sustainable future





The Austrian Pavilion will carry out a variety of business activities during the 2020 Expo.

Inayat-ur-Rahman, Business Editor

Austria is proud to be part of Expo 2020 Dubai. We believe that this special exposition will drive change, show innovation and help create a more sustainable future. Expo 2020 will serve as a global arena for businesses, research institutes and academics. Austria is keen to contribute to a more sustainable future.

This was stated in an exclusive interview with Gulf Today by Austrian Commissioner General Beatrix Karl.

“Our pavilion is a gathering place for innovative and creative spirits, and we believe that we have the opportunity to connect with people through a variety of events.

“Our pavilion warmly welcomes the general public and is also a platform for businessmen, politicians, artists, scholars and many others to meet and collaborate.”

“Austria’s Contribution” Austria makes sense “presents an overall concept aimed at making an impressive connection between people, technology and the environment. Here, climate protection and technology are inextricably linked and complement each other. The eye-catching and sustainable pavilion combines traditional construction methods inspired by Arabian towers with state-of-the-art technology to serve as an interactive showcase of Austria’s innovative strength and diversity. And provide an experience that appeals to all sensations. “

“Austria is a country of culture and is known around the world as a place of high standard of living. With our participation we would like to add some important elements to this image. Some visits Probably a new element for those who do. “

“The Dubai International Exposition offers the opportunity to position Austria as a global innovation leader through digitalization, digital transformation and digital innovation.

It is also a unique opportunity to showcase our know-how and strengths in areas such as new technologies, education, e-government, life sciences and security systems, especially cybersecurity and innovative transportation solutions.

Austrian innovations and solutions can play a major role not only in the outcome of the COVID pandemic, but also in overcoming the challenges associated with rapid change and turmoil in society, science and the economy. We want to actively contribute to a better digital future that is accessible to us.

“All of this is reflected in the broad program of the six-month expo. Over 100 already, including cultural performances, B2B delegations, discussions, youth workshops, tourism events, and Nation Day on November 19th. I am planning an event.

Designed to stand out from the Dubai International Exposition from October 1st to March 31st, 2021, the Austrian Pavilion offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience the countries of Central Europe with all five senses., 2022 Year. “

During the six-month expo, the Austrian Pavilion will host a wide range of business programs that connect Austria and the Arabian Gulf businesses with the aim of developing new trade and economic relations for mutual benefit.

With the motto “Austria makes sense”, the two permanent exhibits in the pavilion beautifully convey Austria’s many contributions to a better and more sustainable world through a series of carefully selected installations, while at the same time Austria. It appeals to visitors by introducing various aspects of their research. , Development and creativity in the form of Made in Austria products. The exhibition was curated by Ars Electronica Solutions and büro wien, and the graphics were created by design studio bleed.

Located in the Expo 2020 Opportunity District, the Austrian Pavilion is a place where innovative and creative people come together and visitors can interact through a variety of events. Values ​​such as pristine nature, local culture, food security and local products, smart technology, sustainability, and conscious slowdown are visibly conquering people’s consciousness, and the Austrian Pavilion has this. It perfectly embodies the spirit of the times.

Various stations within the pavilion invite visitors to experience Austria in person first-hand through features that include visual, auditory, sensation, and sensory sensations linked to interactive technology components.

Designed by the Viennese construction company Windcatcher, the Austrian pavilion, built sustainably in a unique shape, is geometrically arranged in a variety of heights inspired by traditional Arabian towers. It consists of 38 white cone towers made of precast concrete elements.

The overall structure, featuring natural building materials and a smart, low-tech approach, demonstrates the creative use of traditional Arabian building techniques and modern Austrian innovations, and people as a perfect example of sustainability. , Technology, and environment. The traditional clay plaster used inside the pavilion provides a pollutant-free, balanced indoor climate.

The exterior of the pavilion has been completed and interior work is scheduled to begin in mid-July 2021. After the Expo, the building will be reused and reused, so the sustainability of the pavilion will continue to exist.

