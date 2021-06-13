Leak reveals release date for Samsung’s exciting new foldable phone – BGR





Samsung is not producing the Galaxy Note 21 this year due to a continuous chip shortage. Samsung revealed the same thing a few months ago, but in the past there were various rumors that Korean giants were already throwing away their notebooks and trying to replace them with something else. It might have been a perfect excuse. Folding phones could be like the flagship Android for Note buyers, and Samsung will try to switch it off this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables will be available in August with the Galaxy S21 FE, which most reports have claimed so far. Now, some new leaks tell us when the new mobile phone’s Unpacked event is due and when the Fold 3, Flip 3, and Samsung’s new Galaxy smartwatch will be released.

Today’s Top Deal Amazon sells genuine diamond stud earrings for less than $ 60, and reviews are off the charts.Price: $ 59.90 Available on Amazon, BGR May Receive Commissions Buy Now BGR May Receive Commissions

Famous leaker Max Weinbach posted a mysterious message on Twitter on Friday:

2 3s will be released along with 2 4s on 8/3

— Max Winebach (@MaxWinebach) June 11, 2021

The two “3” he’s teasing must be the Fold 3 and Flip 3, which have already been featured in many rumors. For the two “4”, Weinbach refers to the new Galaxy Watch model. There is no difference. Weinbach may be teasing other devices, but usually August is the month Samsung announces new hardware and is about to bring Apple’s new products to market.

Separately, another leaker provided the actual launch dates for all these Samsung devices, all launch dates following the rumored August 3rd event.

John Prosser said the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Active Watch 4 will be announced at MWC 2021 in Barcelona later this month, but the launch event has not yet been confirmed. Claims to know the actual release date of all Galaxy smart watches. It will be on sale at the store on August 11th. Watch 4 is available in 42mm and 46mm versions, and Active Watch 4 is available in 40mm and 44mm versions.

More interestingly, Prosser got the release dates for both Fold 3 and Flip 3. According to his sources, the two foldable handset will be available in stores starting August 27th and will be shipped to buyers. Assuming the dates for the August 3rd event in Weinbach are accurate, it would take more than three weeks from the announcement event.

Even if these dates are wrong, Samsung expects to announce new Galaxy phones and watches in early to mid-August. Mobile devices should be able to pre-order for at least two weeks before they’re ready to ship. So the release date in late August makes a lot of sense. It goes without saying that Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 series in mid-September, so Samsung absolutely wants the latest Galaxy flagship to hit the shelves before Apple announces the new iPhone. I’m out.

Today’s Top Deal Amazon shoppers are crazy about TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs. It’s only $ 6.07 per piece.Suggested retail price: $ 26.99 Price: $ 24.29 Discount: $ 2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive commissions Buy now Available from Amazon BGR may receive commissions

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos