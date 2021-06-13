Eidos Montreal creates Guardians of the Galaxy game





The team behind the Deus Ex game is then working on one of Marvel’s most famous superhero groups. In the E3 2021 keynote, publisher Square Enix reveals that Eidos Montreal, the studio behind games like Deus Ex: Human Revolution, is just working on a game titled Guardians of the Galaxy. I made it.

In this game, players act as Starlord (also known as Peter Quill) and experience a third-person action-adventure experience. As a unique twist, Peter always joins other guardians, and Groot and rockets are AI companions. The story is that after a few years of some intergalactic war, the Guardians are still a relatively new group and have been together for less than a year.

Eidos also states that choice plays an important role. As a teamed factor leader, you need to make decisions that affect your story. For example, you need to decide whether to sell a rocket or groot to some monster collector during one sequence. (Strangely, the Guardian was featured in Telterre’s selection-based adventure game in 2017.) Early gameplay footage included extensive shooter battles, a colorful world, and a wealth of 80’s music. Shows a game filled with weird alien monsters, sophisticated spaceships and more. Lots of jokes.

This wasn’t Square Enix’s first entry into Marvel, as publishers had previously released an Avengers game developed by Crystal Dynamics (Eidos-Monttriol also supported the game). The single-player campaign was well received, but the game included live service elements and microtransactions, which were largely criticized. Guardians of the Galaxy, on the other hand, is completely single player, with no add-on DLC or microtransactions.

Marvel games don’t always have the strongest track record, but it’s slowly changing. Most notably, Sony’s studio Insomniac released an excellent take for Spider-Man, followed by a similarly excellent spin-off starring Miles Morales.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on October 26th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

