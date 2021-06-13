Why Google Pixel Fold Is Worth Waiting





Details of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been leaked extensively in recent months, but little is known about the rumored Google Pixel Fold’s most ambitious Pixel smartphone to date.

Folding remains a mystery when compared to the massive CAD rendering and spec details published for Google’s upcoming flat flagship. Reliable leak personnel have confirmed its existence and there is a Japanese model number to support it. I learned last week that I’m going to use Samsung’s ultra-thin glass, which isn’t too surprising given that the best foldable phones of the year are expected to use the same technology. The most interesting Pixel Fold nugget announced was the news that the 7.6-inch built-in display will go into production in October. Given that the regular launch of new Pixel smartphones is also in October, it’s basically unlikely that the Pixel Fold will be available at the same time as the Pixel 6 series.

Even if it was announced with the Pixel 6, the Pixel Fold may be released later.

Or, in other words, if Google talks about the Pixel Fold at its October launch event, it expects the actual device to debut months later, perhaps around the end of 2021.

Our own confidential sources have told us to expect a limited rollout of the Pixel Fold compared to the Pixel 6. This makes sense for much more expensive products with more difficult manufacturing processes. For example, don’t necessarily expect the Pixel Fold to appear alongside the 6 and 6 Pro in your local carrier store.

All of this can slightly undermine Google’s enthusiasm for what will be the most ambitious phone ever manufactured.

All the information we have about the Pixel 6 Series gives us clues as to what to expect from the fold regarding raw horsepower. The Pixel 6 Pro is the highest-end Pixel in the last few years, so its premium specs could be carried over to Google’s foldables. So, given the engineering benefits of maintaining the same platform throughout the 2021 Pixel portfolio, the same Pixel 6 GS101 “Whitechapel” chipset needs to power Fold as well. Given the expected price of $ 1000, another theory is unlikely that Google might try to make a foldable one that’s cheaper than something like Samsung.

Future foldable to enable fan favorite photo features?

Similarly, it’s reasonable to expect the Fold to have a Pixel 6 Pro class camera. Fold is already an expensive kit, and maintaining the same module set as Google’s top-of-the-line flatphone has engineering benefits.

Of course, foldable phones offer some unique photography opportunities compared to flat phones. And these could bring back one of the most beloved Pixel series features of the last few years. SELPHY mode allows you to frame your shots on the outside display of the Pixel Fold with your device open, which could make your phone emerge as a top-notch selfie taker. Combining Google’s HDR + processing with a flagship-class ultra-wide-angle camera that allows you to rotate and take selfies brings back your personal favorite features of the Pixel 3 Series.

Indeed, I’ve seen other manufacturers such as Samsung and Huawei create their own selfie experiences with foldable devices. And ASUS transformed that idea into a flat phone with the Zenfone series. But given Google’s image processing capabilities and the expected camera specifications for the next-generation Pixels, there’s good reason to be optimistic about the company’s foldable cell phone cameras.

Google Android “tablet” for the first time in 6 years.

The Pixel Fold is also famous for being the first Google-branded Android tablet for a very long time. Of course, this device is also a phone. But it’s the first time in more than five years that we’ve seen Google’s vision of how Android looks and works on tablet-sized displays. The last such product was the unlucky Pixel C tablet, which turned 6 when the Pixel Fold arrived. It’s the eternity of the smartphone era, and Android has changed immeasurably in the meantime.

Android support for foldable phones has been around for a long time since the platform first began adding foldable-specific features in the 2018 Android 9 Pie release to support Samsung’s early foldable devices. Has passed. Also, senior Google engineers like Android Engineering VP Dave Burke are openly bullish on the form factor outlook.

To be sure, Android has a bad reputation when it comes to migrating to new device categories. Android tablets gained momentum with the iPad after the rush of the tablet-only Android 3.0 Honeycomb. And thanks to Samsung’s new partnership for the next generation of Wear OS, Wear OS, or Android Wear, is about to be transformed into something that is no longer Android.

However, unlike tablets, Android folding support has been around for years and is built on a much stronger foundation than earlier tablet-specific Android versions. Also, unlike wearables, it scales up to larger devices rather than trying to push Android against significantly lower performance hardware.

In addition, the Pixel Fold has already released a few releases to help Google take a more vertically integrated approach to hardware and Samsung understand the early hardware and software twists in foldable space. Introducing during the cycle. Android itself is a more mature platform, and Google is a more capable hardware company than it was 10 years ago when the first Android tablets appeared.

Like most foldable devices, the Pixel Fold is likely to be a halo device that gets the attention of consumers. Consumers buy the more affordable Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. But enthusiasts For the consumer, it could be the crown of Google’s 2021 lineup. Google has the time and know-how to create a great Android foldable experience. I’m quietly convinced that exactly when the Pixel Fold goes on sale towards the end of the year.

