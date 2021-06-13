Announcements from Xbox, Bethesda, Square Enix, etc.





close

According to The NPD Group, revenues from the US video game industry in 2020 increased 27% to $ 56.9 billion, more than movies and music combined.America Today

It’s still Sunday, but video game fans have received some big revelations about what to play after this holiday season.

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is one of the most important events for the video game industry. Fans and retailers can experience what they expect from the biggest game publishers.

Thursday began with the Summer Game Fest, which features several game announcements, followed by events from publishers such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, Microsoft, and Bethesda.

E3 news and announcements are still a few days away, but here’s a breakdown of the biggest game announcements to date:

E3 2021: Announcements from Xbox game showcases such as “Starfield,” “Redfall,” and “Halo Infinite.”

Hardcore Tile Management: Why Upwords is a Great Word Game (ahem Scrabble)

“Elden ring” is happening very much

A scene from “Elden Ring”. (Photo: Namco Bandai)

The next role-playing game that brings together the creative talents of George RR Martin, the creator of the Game of Thrones series, and Hidetaka Miyazaki, who worked on the popular video game properties “Dark Souls” and “Bloodborne.” The hype was natural. Publisher Namco Bandai states that the game features “a vast and seamless landscape” with natural weather and time-of-day progression. And if it’s like a previous game in the studio, expect to offer a challenge.

“Avatar: Pandora Frontier”

The Ubisoft game “Avatar: Pandora Frontier” is a 2022 game developed by Studio Massive Entertainment (Photo: Ubisoft).

Yes, “Avatar” is back, but it’s not a movie. The Ubisoft game Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier is a 2022 game developed by Studio Massive Entertainment, who previously worked for Division 2. It is described as a first-person action-adventure game created specifically for next-generation consoles and PCs. Players play as a navigator and explore parts of Pandora that they have never seen before.

“Starfield” will appear in 2022

A scene from the upcoming science fiction game “Starfield”. (Photo: Bethesda Game Studios)

Bethesda Game Studios, home of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, is creating a new video game universe for the first time in 25 years. Players can create their favorite characters and explore the universe with unparalleled freedom. Todd Howard of Bethesda Games Studios said:

Vampires sneak up on Arkane Studios’ Redfall

A scene from “Red Fall”. (Photo: Bethesda Softworks)

Vampires are always cool, and the vampires revealed in the next game, Redfall, make Dracula look like one of the Fall Guys. Four main characters, who can join as one or three friends, are investigating the town of Redfall, Massachusetts, where there is a strange cult that has been invaded by Super Vampires and is expanding its power. The developer action behind “prey” and “Dishonored” is enthusiastic, a flying psychic vampire that appears and disappears freely. Introduced in the Xbox Series X / S and PC in the summer of 2022.

“Halo Infinite” will be released this weekend

Halo Infinite, coming to Xbox this holiday season, adds a new AI companion to the Master Chief. (Photo: Microsoft Game Studios)

Halo Infinite planned to drive the launch of the new Xbox Series X and S consoles in November 2020. Anniversary of the launch of the first Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved 20 years ago.

The movie-quality footage of the game, which was shown at Microsoft’s Xbox showcase, showed the main character, Master Chief, walking through the wreckage and meeting a new group of artificial intelligence that would replace Cortana. It was. The mystery of his original AI whereabouts seems to be part of the mystery of this next article. In addition to the story campaign, the game also has free online multiplayer.

Follow Brett Molina and Mike Snyder on Twitter: @ brettmolina23 & @ mikesnider.

Read and share this story: https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/gaming/2021/06/13/e-3-2021-biggest-video-game-announcements/7676907002/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos