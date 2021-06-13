Huawei I China’s Huawei is unlikely to be excluded from the US regulated list during the tech war





China’s Huawei is unlikely to be off the US regulated list during the tech war | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Innovation and Competition Law, which has allocated $ 54.2 billion to strengthen U.S. capabilities in many technology areas, has excluded China’s Huawei Technologies from the list of restricted entities to U.S. hardware and software. Access is prohibited.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the bill is currently awaiting passage in the US House of Representatives, dispelling the illusion that the 46th President of the United States will ease the policies of its predecessor Donald Trump.

Further complicating the matter is Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei, whose eldest daughter, daughter Men Meng Wanzhou, has been waiting to be handed over in Vancouver since 2018 and faces a trial in the United States. ing.

Huawei, an unlisted company that has been reporting its financial results since 2000, recorded the lowest annual sales growth in the last decade.

“Given that the United States intends to limit Huawei’s development in high-end areas such as 5G, it is unlikely that the United States will lift the ban on Huawei’s smartphone chips in a short period of time,” said a chip industry analyst. Alisa Liu said. With Taiwan Economic Research Institute.

The US effort to shrink one of China’s largest tech companies only increases Beijing’s urgency to seek self-sufficiency in a range of strategic technologies such as semiconductors, SCMP reported.

Huawei, which serves more than one-third of the world’s population, has been accused by U.S. authorities of being a national security risk because of its suspected relationship with China’s military and security agencies, Ren. Was urged to publicly defend his company during the US-China high-tech war.

During Mr. Trump’s tenure, Huawei was chosen as a competitor to US interests, pretending to be a cybersecurity and national security threat to the United States. Trump said in 2018 that U.S. companies could kill Chinese companies if they so desire by banning U.S. companies from exporting to ZTE, Huawei’s rival that supplies communication systems and 5G infrastructure. I stated that I could do it.

On December 1, 2018, Men Men Men was arrested in Canada while transferring flights at Vancouver Airport at the request of the US Government.

Huawei’s fate until May 2019 is when the Commerce Department adds Huawei and 70 affiliates to its entity list and bans telecommunications giants from purchasing parts and components from U.S. companies without U.S. government approval. It was sealed in.

Huawei’s rotating chairman, Eric Xu Zhijun, said earlier this year that Huawei was unable to find a chip maker to manufacture its own chips.

With the US chip blockade and the transformation from a pure hardware provider to a software services company that includes the cloud and its own Harmony operating system, Huawei’s future remains bleak, SCMP quoted analysts.

“The move to electric vehicle systems and current major software development is more than a business demand or market need,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based Kaiyuan Capital. Rather, it seems to meet the expectations of the government. ” “Both efforts are far from the core of Huawei and do not guarantee success.”

Washington states China’s high-tech companies-Chinese telecommunications giants Huawei, ZTE, Hitera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Dahua Technology-in light of deteriorating relations between the United States and China Classified as a security threat.

