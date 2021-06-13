Babylon’s Fall, PlatinumGames fantasy action game in E3





Babylon’s Fall exists. Most people will wonder, “What exactly is Babylon’s Fall?” But for a very specific subset of gamers, this is great news.Since 2019, we’ve been waiting to hear more about the latest collaboration between Nier: Automata and Bayonetta developers Platinum Games and Square Enix. Given that.

Today, as part of the E3 2021 conference, Square Enix unveiled Babylon’s Fall with a trailer focused on collaborative multiplayer action and many ominous monologues. Characters used swords, bows and arrows, and similar weapons in cave-like environments to fight enemies of all kinds, including enemies in very large armor. The goal is to navigate the famous tower, Babylon.

The game has no release date yet, but will be available on PS5, PS4, and PC.

In a developer interview video, producer Junichi Ehara described Babylon’s Fall as a hack and slash, but Nier: Automatas is a fluid action-based gameplay that supports exploration of co-op dungeons (climbing in this case). .. All floors of the tower are on different levels, each with its own boss. You can get new equipment by defeating enemies and crafting them. Different character builds also allow you to put different skills into slots, create characters with different strategic focal points, and create your own action game movement set.

In addition, the character wears an item called Gideon Coffin on his back, from which a string-like protrusion called Gideon Gut appears. These can carry additional weapons and mimic the Nier effect of the weapon floating behind the back, but this also means that other weapons can be used in combat regardless of the player’s current state. ..

With these different weapon sets, you can create a wide variety of movements and combos, says director Kenji Saito.

The game can be played alone, but the developers describe it as a live service game and will provide new content on a regular basis after its release. There are also microtransactions, limited-time seasonal events, and Battle Passes. Some battle pass items help you progress, while others are purely superficial.

Babylon’s Fall seemed destined to become vaporware there for a moment. It was originally revealed at E3 2018 as part of a painfully insubstantial Square Enix press conference. The two-minute movie was full of folklore, but viewers may be speed-reading wiki entries. This culminated in two armored figures plunging into a large, bulky slowdown, but only one with a magic thread and the other sword (the true great name of Gideon Guta). I know) and gave a decisive blow.

It was certainly an intriguing scene, but nothing was revealed about how the game would actually be played or what it was about. Initially, the game was planned to be available on PC and PS4 in 2019, but that didn’t happen. In 2019, Square showed a small piece of actionable gameplay at Sony’s State of Play event, but again basically nothing.

This was followed by a long period of radio silence, which was finally broken in July 2020. On Twitter, the game development team issued a statement that they intended to show more Babylon’s Fall in the summer, but bothered the situation (read: covid). As a result, the team was able to work safely at home.

Today’s update is the culmination of all these ups and downs. As a result, we hope that the quality of the game will not be compromised.

