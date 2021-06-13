Square Enix E3 2021: Final Fantasy, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers and more





E3 may be completely remote, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get news or previews from the world’s largest gaming companies. Square Enix discussed the next big Marvel game based on The Guardians of the Galaxy and other upcoming titles at a press conference on Sunday.

The company has announced other games scheduled for release in the fall of 2021, including a remastered version of Dontnod Entertainment’s supernatural drama Life is Strange, scheduled for September 30th. Panthers Wakanda.

E3 2021 Preview: Xbox, Nintendo, Bethesda, etc.

Here’s all we’re excited about from Square Enix:

Guardian of the galaxy

Unlike the company’s Avengers title, Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player third-person adventure game. (You play as Star Road.) Unfortunately for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, this game doesn’t look and sound the same as the movie equivalent.

GameSpot has extended and released a hands-off preview of the Aids Montreal game, saying it looks more sophisticated than it was when the Avengers went on sale. Therefore, we will call it positive tentatively.

Marvel’s Avengers: War for Wakanda

The company’s Avengers game has definitely struggled after various receptions launched last fall. People may come back with new updates, but GameSpot reviewers say it’s uncertain.

Hitman Sniper: Shadow

Square also precedes the January launch of Hitman 3, the latest reboot of the popular series. Square Enix Montreal is currently working on a new mobile spin-off called Hitman Sniper, a sequel to Hitman Sniper in 2015, which will be launched for smartphones and tablets later this year.

Babylon’s Fall

The PlatinumGames collaboration was first announced many years ago, and although the release date wasn’t disclosed, the company showed off some of the looks of collaborative shooters.

A GameSpot colleague said of Babylon’s Fall: “It’s a unique art style, a bit like watercolor. Like other PlatinumGames titles, it uses high flying ability in combat, but a little more than anything else. It also looks heavy. Like Bayonetta and NieR: Automata, weapons such as swords, bows, and spears have appeared, and they also have magical abilities. Use “battle action” to ultimately make more powerful attacks in battle. You can also trigger. High fantasy spirit while avoiding “cartoon” elements.

It’s also the latest version of the game’s growth list, which has the word “fall” in its title. Think about it: Fall Guys, Godfall, Redfall.

Final Fantasy

Square Enix’s most famous series promoted “Stranger of Paradise: FINAL FANTASY Origin”. This is a new spin-off jointly developed by Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo Games, and is currently available in an exclusive PS5 trial.

There is also a pixel remaster of the first six Final Fantasy titles available on Steam and mobile.

In particular, Final Fantasy XVI clips are now available on the company’s closing reels.

