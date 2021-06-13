Leading tech companies are given historic changes to international tax treaties





The global corporate tax agreement seems to bring the climax to the deep-rooted European Union battle by confronting the great powers Germany, France, Italy and Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. read more.

Small EU member states, at the heart of a long-standing struggle for favorable taxation, welcomed the June 5 Group of Seven agreement.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, has long struggled to reach consensus within the EU on a common approach to taxation that all 27 member states, large and small, have enthusiastically followed.

“Traditional EU tax holdouts try to keep the framework as flexible as possible and allow the business to continue more or less as usual,” said Bruegel’s Rebecca Christie, a Brussels-based think tank. Stated.

Paschal Donohoe, Ireland’s finance minister and chairman of the eurogroup, a fellow eurozone, warmly welcomed the agreement with the wealthy G7 countries.

“Any agreement needs to meet the needs of large and small countries,” he said on Twitter, pointing out the “139 countries” needed for a broader international agreement.

The Netherlands’ Deputy Finance Minister Hans Wilbrief said on Twitter that he is in favor of the G7 plan and has already taken steps to prevent tax avoidance.

EU officials have personally criticized countries such as Ireland and Cyprus, but publicly tackling them has been politically criticized, and Block’s “uncooperative” tax center blacklist , Because of its standards, does not mention EU shelters.

They thrive by offering low rates to businesses through so-called letterbox centers and can make a profit without having a significant presence.

“European tax havens aren’t interested in making concessions,” said Sven Giegold, a member of the European Parliament’s Greens, who is lobbying for fairer rules.

Nonetheless, Luxembourg’s Treasury Minister Pierre Gramenha welcomed the G7 agreement and added that it would contribute to a broader debate towards a detailed international agreement.

Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands welcomed a long war for reform, but Cyprus responded more cautiously.

Treasury Minister Constantinos Petrides of Cyprus told Reuters that “we need to recognize and take into account small EU member states.”

And even France, a G7 member, may find it difficult to fully adapt to the new international rules.

“Big countries like France and Italy also have tax strategies that they have decided to protect,” Christie said.

The Tax Justice Network ranks the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland and Cyprus as the most famous shelters in the world, but also includes France, Spain and Germany.

The European sector intensified in 2015 after a document called “LuxLeaks” showed how Luxembourg helped businesses profit with little or no taxes.

This prompted a crackdown by the EU’s strong antitrust officer, Marguerite Vestager, who adopted rules to prevent illegal state support for businesses, and such taxation is an unfair subsidy. Claimed to be equivalent to.

Vestager has begun investigating the Finnish paper packaging company Huhtamaki for a refund tax to Luxembourg and the Dutch tax treatment of InterIKEA and Nike.

The Netherlands and Luxembourg have denied that the agreement violates EU regulations.

But last year, she experienced setbacks, as iPhone maker Apple (AAPL.O) dismissed her order to pay Ireland’s back tax of 13 billion ($ 16 billion) in federal court. ..

Vestager’s order for Starbucks to pay millions of dollars in Dutch taxes was also rejected.

Despite these defeats, the judge agreed with her approach.

A European Commission spokesman said, “Fair taxation is a top priority for the EU.” “We are still committed to ensuring that all companies pay fair taxes.”

The Netherlands, in particular, has emphasized its willingness to change after criticizing the role of multinational corporations as a pipe to transfer profits from one subsidiary to another, with little or no tax paid. ..

In January, a rule was introduced to tax royalties and interest payments sent by Dutch companies to jurisdictions with a corporate tax rate of less than 9%.

“There is a growing demand for fairness,” said Paul Tan, a member of the European Parliament in the Netherlands. “And now it is tied to the need to fund the investment.”

($ 1 = 0.8214)

