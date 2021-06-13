Final Fantasy action spin-off under development by Team Ninja





Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix concludes the E3 2021 presentation with the premiere of the Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, an action game being developed by Team Ninja. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in 2022, and a PS5 demo will be released today.

The Stranger of Paradise seems to be set in the original Final Fantasy world, first released for Famicom in 1990. The story of defeating a huge evil named Chaos and the appearance of the armored Buddy Garland are gifts of death, but they also had some heads. Uploaded in the form of last month’s Fanbyte report, which provided early details up to E3 2021.

According to that report and the short trailer above, Stranger of Paradise is clearly an action RPG, probably the same as the From Softwares Dark Souls series. Its gameplay is expected to be closer to Team Ninjas Nioh, but with changes to appeal to a wider audience. The Stranger of Paradise also includes a job system that allows players to choose between two professions and switch between them on the fly. Magic points are used to temporarily strengthen the main character, Jack, and can be replenished by attacking monsters with a soul burst, a violent move seen in trailers that turn enemies into bloody crystals. Seems to play a big role.

According to creative producer and Final Fantasy veteran Tetsuya Nomura, the concept of the first Stranger of Paradise has existed since the release of Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy in 2011.

Nomura explained that the next game was not a battle with characters, but a game that incorporated action elements to capture the location. It’s been a while since nothing happened, but I was also thinking about another plan for a new series of Final Fantasy titles that revolve around the story of an angry man.

Although it’s Final Fantasy, it feels different, but there is no doubt that the blood of Final Fantasy is flowing, Nomura added. For this mature and stylish title, we tackled the challenge of finding this difficult waypoint. It will take some time to complete, and although it is a bloody battle system, it is a system that is directly connected to the story, so please take this opportunity to try it.

“Stranger of Paradise” is directed by Daisuke Inoue, the planner of Lightning Returns: FINAL FANTASY XIII, and writes the story of Kazushige Nojima, a remake writer of FINAL FANTASY VII. Team Ninja Fumihiko Yasuda, who directed and wrote the script for both Nioh series, also participated.

Read more: Chaos? chaos? ?? ?? …chaos! !! !! !! !! !!

