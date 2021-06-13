Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s Whitechapel Chip (GS101) project





I’ve heard rumors that Google has been working on its own mobile chipset since 2019. The Pixel Visual Core, Titan M security chip, and neural processing unit are just a few examples of Google’s specially designed semiconductors. However, these were just coprocessors, not full system-on-chip (SoC).

The situation is about to change as Google works with Samsung to build an in-house processor that competes with the A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 888 on the market. Whitechapel (codenamed GS101) is the first chipset designed by Google and will debut in the Pixel 6 series this fall.

So if you’re looking for information about Google’s Whitechapel chips, you’re in the right place.

In this post, we’ll look at Whitechapel’s specs, benchmarks, and comparisons with other mobile CPUs.

Google Whitechapel Chip: What You Need to Know

From the CPU core architecture to GPUs, AI, ML, modems, 5G, and more, we’ve covered everything about Google’s Whitechapel chip (GS101). From the table below, you can move to the relevant area.

The pure processing power of the CPU distinguishes a chipset from other chipsets. It’s no wonder people are interested in the CPU power of Google Whitechapel.

Initially, Google worked with Samsung to create the CPU. According to 9to5Google, the GS101 chip (probably called Google Silicon 101) is being developed in collaboration with Samsung Semiconductor’s System Large-scale Integration (SLSI). Samsung’s flagship-grade Exynos processor is also being developed in this division.

To manufacture 5nm devices at the foundry, Google is using some of Samsung’s IP (intellectual property) in its SoC design. Looking at the number of cores and the number of cores, Google Whitechapel seems to be equipped with an octa-core CPU.

It has one high frequency A78 core, three low frequency A78 cores, and four A55 cores for power saving.

There are rumors that Whitechapel will use the Cortex-A77 or A76 core, but it’s worth noting that the Cortex-A78 has been shown to be a high-performance, low-power core.

As a result, older A76 or A77 cores are less likely to be selected by Google. Other than that, the use of the powerful ARM Cortex-X1 processor seems unlikely.

With the first bespoke chipset, Google appears to be trying to compromise between high performance and the energy economy.

Next to the CPU core, let’s discuss the Google Whitechapel GPU. XDA-Developers claims that the GS101 has a 14-core Mali-G78 GPU, which is also included in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

When it comes to GPUs, the Pixel 6 Series includes a 120Hz AMOLED display, so Google is clearly not humble. Apart from that, Google wants to improve the overall gaming performance of the Pixel series in the future.

In particular, modern Mali GPUs are considerably more powerful, in contrast to previous GPU versions. The Mali-G78 GPU is based on ARM’s 2nd generation Valhall architecture, with 46% better performance than previous generation GPUs.

In addition, the flagship Mali-G78 GPU has emerged as a potential rival to the Adreno 660 GPU on the Snapdragon 888.

In terms of benchmark results, the OnePlus 9 Pro (Adreno 660 GPU) has an AnTuTu GPU score of 308783, while the S21 Ultra 5G (Mali-G78) has a score of 281832, which is very similar.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a GFX Manhattan test score of 119 and the S21 Ultra 5G has a score of 107.

The GPU benchmark results for the first Google Whitechapel chip should be fairly comparable to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

By the way, the Mali-G78 GPU has a maximum of 28 cores, but Samsung uses only 14 of them. We have to wait for Google to increase the number of cores in the GS101 to improve graphics performance.

One of the places where things get a little complicated is the modem. The Google Whitechapel GS101 processor is reportedly equipped with Samsung’s proprietary 5G modem (codenamed Shannon).

It operates in both millimeter-wave and sub 6GHz bands and offers download rates up to 5.1Gbps.

However, due to patent-related agreements, some analysts believe that Google will need to use Qualcomm’s discrete X55 5G modem in the US market.

In the rest of the market, Shannon 5G modems are definitely integrated into the Whitechapel chip.

According to a recent report, Google Whitechapel’s performance is in the middle tier and the battery is economical.

In addition, recent reports show that the CPU performance of the Google Whitechapel chipset is comparable to the Snapdragon 870.

You can compare the Snapdragon 870 with last year’s Snapdragon 865 and this year’s Snapdragon 888 here.

As a result, previous speculation that this is the same middle-tier chipset as the Qualcomm 7 Series CPU has been disproved.

Yes, yes, the Whitechapel is a 5nm chip with current performance in PVT units close to the SD870. Because Google’s focus is on ML, raw AI performance is comparable to that of other major mobile chips. In addition, Mali GPUs perform well under stress.

— Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh) May 24, 2021

To be sure, the GS101 chipset isn’t as powerful as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 or Samsung’s Exynos 2100 processors. However, since it is one step lower, it is strong enough for daily use and intense games.

Working on artificial intelligence, machine learning and security

Google specializes in AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) and is one of the few organizations to take advantage of the huge AI and ML capabilities of the Qualcomm processor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon processor already offers the best AI and ML capabilities, and the SD888 can run at incredible speeds of 26 trillion times per second (TOPS).

Samsung’s new Exynos 2100 chipset is a triple NPU, so it can be expanded to the same amount, but the Google Whitechapel chipset doesn’t seem to be able to expand.

Guessing, the GS101 can only achieve 5.7 TOPS. This is a quarter of the performance of the top Snapdragon or Exynos CPUs.

Meanwhile, Google has always developed its own processors for neural and image processing.

Pixel Neural Core and Pixel Visual Core are two Google CPUs created with the support of Intel. It is possible that all your own chips will be integrated into the main chipset.

Separately, the Titan M security chip, sold separately on Pixel smartphones, is integrated into the integrated SoC.

Researchers have even found references to a new security chip in GS101 (codenamed “Dauntless”). And it’s not just limited to Android smartphones.

Rumor has it that the Whitechapel and Dauntless security chips have been extended to Chromebooks, which is good.

It’s amazing that all of Google’s unique chip designs over the last few years, whether it’s the Pixel Visual Core or the Neural Control Module, have finally come to a single platform.

The Google Whitechapel chipset is specially customized to meet Google’s needs. This is really interesting.

Why is Google developing its own new silicon?

It’s no secret that search and advertising giant Google has long been interested in manufacturing hardware.

This is especially true now that Apple dominates the hardware market in all ecosystems.

And now that Google has entered the smartphone and many other hardware markets, it wants to have complete control over everything from software to hardware.

The main point of disagreement is the longer upgrade of the Pixel lineup.

Qualcomm’s board package is only supported for three years, making it difficult for Google to keep upgrading Pixel smartphones.

Google can offer up to five years of upgrades with its Whitechapel chipset, which is comparable to the Apple iPhone.

With a three-year OS upgrade and a one-year security upgrade, even Samsung has just overtaken Google in terms of timely updates.

With this in mind, it’s no wonder Google wants to develop chips in-house.

Will Google Pixel Smartphones Bring Improvements to Google’s New Pixel Smartphones?

I’m not really sure if Google’s new Whitechapel chip will improve Pixel sales. But it’s definitely a positive development.

In my opinion, longer updates and better hardware allow Google to add more intelligent features and create a better Android alternative to the iPhone.

