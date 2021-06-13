Is the moment from the prime meridian a precursor to America’s future?





A few years ago, during my trip to London, I visited the Royal Observatory in Greenwich. Here, the prime meridian is located on the geographical reference line that separates the east and west. Zero longitude indicates where Greenwich Mean Time begins.

During my visit, I gained the experience, and perhaps more, of thinking differently about America and its future.

As many visitors do, I easily straddled the east-west border and wanted someone to come along and take a picture of me. Suddenly, a significant group of Chinese teenagers, perhaps students, flocked to the area. Inadvertently, they pushed me back west towards my home in Alaska, a few feet away. It was.

I immediately felt something. They were young and full of energy and enthusiasm. I was old and tired from the long tour the day before. Their cameras snapped as quickly as firecrackers and looked more tech than mine. At certain points where time measurement began, they seemed to fully embody the future. I felt like the past.

The trip encouraged me to ponder more about the position of the United States as a global power in relation to China. It brought some disturbing thoughts. Are we lagging behind China in education, especially in science and high-tech industries? In terms of computer and telecommunications, life sciences technology, electronics, integrated computer manufacturing, aerospace, optoelectronics and biotechnology, we are in China. Do you depend on it?

How does robotics and artificial intelligence compare to China?

Surprisingly, about 80% of America’s drug supply comes from China. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, China dominated the personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing market.

Our economic interdependence with China has guaranteed a certain degree of stability between the two economic powers. This situation reminds us of the science fiction writer Isaac Asimov’s series of books, The Foundation, where peace between the galaxy’s neighbors is maintained by economic interdependence.

However, China has publicly stated that it plans to be fully self-sufficient by 2025 to 2030. What was once an economic partner will soon become a global rival, both economically and militarily. Some say another Cold War is imminent.

Decisive Action: The US Senate recently passed so-called innovation and competition law. The bill allocates $ 200 billion for science and technology innovation over the next five years. I sent the bill to the US House of Representatives.

It’s definitely a good step forward. This is in line with the infrastructure bill originally proposed by President Joe Biden, which more than 70% of Americans support, as polls show. It would have focused on environmentally friendly technology and education. However, after constant quarrels between parties, Biden’s law was scraped by the Senate, emphasizing physical infrastructure items such as bridges, roads, and airports, and skeletonizing the original content. So that’s a pretty outdated 20th century view of infrastructure.

We can take targeted, strategic and almost surgical steps to maintain our leadership role in the world. But the first proposal of the Biden administration is what the country is in desperate need of. Not only is it rebuilding our country’s physical infrastructure, but it is also the root cause of the problems that America is deteriorating. A large and comprehensive program to address. Poverty, crime, educational inequality, underemployment, systematic racial discrimination.

Yes, the price tag is high. But what is the price of subordination to a country like China?

We live in the west, but we need to boldly face the rising east from a powerful position. I felt that day when the prime meridian was pushed away by a group of vibrant young Chinese students.

Lifetime Frank E. Baker of Alaska is a freelance writer who lives on the Eagle River.

