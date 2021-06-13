Google launches new serverless database migration service





Recent google announcement New Serverless Database Migration Service (DMS) preview in progress. This service supports migrating self-hosted MySQL databases on-premises or in the cloud, as well as managed databases from other clouds to Cloud SQL for MySQL.

The new serverless service for database migration is aimed at companies that are seamlessly migrating to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) managed database service Cloud SQL or the Google computing engine. In addition, according to a post on the announcement blog, customers using this service will benefit from:

Migration with DMS maintains data replication from the source database to the destination without any manual steps and minimizes downtime. DMS uses the database’s native replication capabilities to maximize fidelity and reliability for a reliable and complete migration. It’s serverless and secure because you don’t have to provision or manage migration-specific resources or monitor them to keep everything running smoothly.

In addition, you can migrate to Cloud SQL to integrate with other Google Clouds, including services such as Google Kubernetes Engine and BigQuery.

Source: https://cloud.google.com/database-migration

In addition to Google, Microsoft Azure and AWS also offer database migration services. Azure Azure managed SQL instance service for customers. This allows customers to migrate their on-premises applications to the cloud with minimal application and database changes. AWS DMS Enables migration from Oracle to Oracle and heterogeneous migration between different database platforms such as Oracle to Amazon RDS for Oracle, MySQL to Amazon Aurora, MySQL to Amazon RDS for MySQL, and Microsoft SQL Server to Amazon RDS for SQL Server. I will.

Holger Mueller, Chief Analyst and Vice President of Constellation Research Inc., told InfoQ:

Cloud vendors need to attract workloads to realize the economies of scale that make the cloud work. One of the traditional approaches is to easily take over standard software workloads, and these databases are important targets. That’s why Google Cloud is trying to enable database migration, and it’s 2020, so it’s serverless. In the future, you’ll see how successful this migration service will be. GCP needed this to catch up with similar services on AWS and Azure, but due to the large number of integrations between these systems, system-critical database migrations are unlikely.

Josh Bierick, vice president of infrastructure for Adwerx, one of our customers using Google DMS, said in a blog post in the announcement:

Setting up a migration is fine. It also eliminates the need for independent research or document searches. Preparing the database for replication, configuring a secure source connection, and validating the migration setup are built directly into the DMS, so the setup is clear, fast, and repeatable.

Finally, Google’s best practices blog post and detailed documentation .. In addition, exclusive previews are available to customers interested in PostgreSQL or SQL Server migration.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos