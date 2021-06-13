Complete Silence for Communication: How Krisp Creates a Suitable Environment for Remote Meetings





Nothing feels more natural than a remote interview with a Yerevan tech expert. Even more interesting is that even sounds and whispers do not interfere with the conversation, thanks to a very suitable application called Krisp, a noise canceling app that removes all background noise during a call.My interviewee is David Bagdasarian, co-founder of Crisp. In June 2017, just four years ago, in June 2017, combined the knowledge and experience of another tech entrepreneur, Arto Minasyan. And ran this innovative product: Arto Minasyan (left) and Kriss co-founder Davit Baghdasaryan.

The two met in San Francisco, California, where David worked for telecommunications company Twilio, and lived in Silicon Valley for eight years at the time. I was traveling back and forth between Armenia and the United States, so I had to work in the evening due to the time difference. Armenian summer nights are noisy. I’ve always wanted a button that clicks to eliminate all noise. This is how the idea of ​​making crisps came about, David taught in Armenia using his work.

Krisp is a simple application that runs on any device and provides communicators with the highly desired privacy. But behind that is a lot of innovation and complex technology. As Davit says, everything is based on machine learning, or, as people often say, artificial intelligence. This pioneered the use of machine learning to recognize the human voice and remove other noise in real time. Serving more than 1,500 corporate customers in the United States and abroad, Krisp has received five prestigious awards from Forbes and Times. Its latest evaluation is the Webby Awards, published annually by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, for the excellence of the Internet.

Crisp was forced to find a new work strategy during the lockdown just in time for the pandemic to hit the business world in 2020. According to David, the company’s revenue increased 13-fold and its customer base increased about 10-fold during the pandemic. The affordability made it widely available to businesses and even individuals (minimum monthly plan costs only $ 5).

More than a year after the Covid-19 pandemic, the world is adopting new work style models. Some companies are creating hybrid offices where employees can choose to work from home or in the office. Some companies are creating the concept of open office where a noise-free environment is essential. Davit believes that Krisp has many opportunities for all these models, especially when working on very good new features such as sentiment analysis. This feature allows you to distinguish the exact emotions of a participant during a conversation. This feature is intended for a variety of business environments that treat customer service as a call center.

Krisp has invested $ 18 million and is primarily focused on the US market. But the company has great implications for Armenia. Davit is confident that through world-renowned companies, Armenians can prove to themselves and everyone else that they have excellent scientists in technology, mathematics and physics. .. David proudly adds that it’s not just a crisp, it’s definitely an example of a talent that exists in Armenia.

