Google has requested that the data of emails to Pakistan-based terrorist organizations in Wahid Urleman Parra be stored: Police





U.S. officials and Google have exchanged emails from Jammu and Kashmir police with Pakistan-based separatist leaders and terrorists by Wahid ul Lehmann Para, an aide to PDP’s Chief of Staff Mehbooba Mufti. You are asked to share the contents of. The Union territorial police said.

The indictment stated that there was tentative evidence against Para that was “enough to initiate a prosecution.”

“During the investigation, the accused received instructions and advice from Pakistan-based separatist and terrorist leaders and communicated action-based reports and numerous information to promote terrorism and separatism. It turned out, “said police intelligence Kashmir (CIK) Tsubasa in a complaint filed by the counter.

According to an indictment filed in a designated court in Srinagar earlier this month, Para was sharing information via several email services.

“Therefore, the request was forwarded to Google US through the appropriate channel, following standard forms and norms for providing email details / content that Parra exchanged through his three email IDs. “, And the price list on page 19 states.

Para’s lawyers and PDPs have denied all allegations filed against Para and call them “political motivations.”

PDP President and former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mebova Mufti, also claims that police have “tortured” Para and put it in an “inhumane situation.”

She was previously persecuted and tortured by Parra to admit false allegations. He was placed in an inhumane situation because he was not hospitalized. This investigation is fraudulent. , Political motivation from the beginning.

However, police indicting Para under various sections of the Illegal Act (Prevention) Act, even the U.S. authorities, are approached through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in their indictments. It states. To provide the necessary assistance in case.

“Google US has been required to store (Parra’s) email data, and Google has announced compliance,” the invoice said.

CIK, part of the Jammu and Kashmir police CID, is asking Google to provide WhatsApp chat and the data stored in the iCloud account connected to his mobile phone, and I can’t wait for the details.

This is the second indictment against Mr. Para, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last November. In January of this year, Parra was granted bail by Jammu’s NIA court, but was soon detained by CIK and taken to Srinagar, where he is now detained.

In March of this year, Para was charged by NIA and paid rupees 50 million to his son-in-law, Sayed Ali Shah Girani, who was the leader of the Hariyat conference, for confusing Kashmir after Barhan’s death. Has been done. In 2016, Hizbul Mujahideen’s signature player, Crocodile.

Last year, CIK filed a proceeding against unidentified politicians and others on the basis of “trusted secret sources.” They said some politicians were abusing power and supporting militants.

These politicians support terrorists and separatists in various ways, promote their movements, transport hardware, and transform politically responsible areas as “unavailable” for anti-terrorist activities. Did.

“… If there was a non-principle and illegal influence that was not exercised by these unethical party officials, guilty terrorists and secessionists would have been tried,” CIK’s FIR Said.

CIK, which is required to investigate cases under the UAPA and the Anti-Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is sanctioned by Jammu and Kashmir’s Ministry of Interior for the prosecution of Para under the Tort (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Was imposed.

