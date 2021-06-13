Babylon’s fall closed beta test will take place before launch





Square Enix and PlatinumGames have unveiled a brand new trailer for Babylon’s Fall at Square Enix Presents during E3 2021. Closed beta testing will continue until the game is launched.

First announced at E3 2018, little is known about Babylon’s Fall. You now know that a Co-op multiplayer online RPG can be played by a team of up to four players, a warrior called Sentinel. The game begins with Sentinel being captured by a country fighting a huge empire and fighting for freedom. Eventually, they enter the Babylon Tower to overcome the great heritage that slept.

Combat is a hack and slash style with the type of action found in the NieR franchise. Each sentinel has a dual wield weapon, but you can use a special equipment called Gideon Coffin on your back to equip two more weapons and connect a combo containing all four of them. I will.

The game also has a unique art style that Square Enix describes as a brushwork style. Intended to create a unique fantasy setting with medieval oil painting aesthetics, inspired by classic swords and magical fantasy pieces. The latest trailer shows both art style and game combat very well.

Players can proceed solo if they wish, but each dungeon is designed to be completed by a team of four players. Teams start at the bottom of the tower and work up to the more difficult floors. Each floor takes place in a different location and ends with a powerful boss battle. As the player progresses, you can acquire new equipment by defeating enemies and picking up materials to create items.

Live service games get additional game modes and new areas for free after launching the game. Post-release updates will also add action moves that can be equipped as skills. Initially, there are five classes of weapons: swords, hammers, bows, canes, and shields, but platinum suggests that more may be added in the future. Seasonal events are also held for a limited time. The game comes with a battle pass that includes cosmetics and items to help you progress through the game, and microtransactions take place.

If you want to know more about the game, check out our 11-minute developer interview. In this interview, the team goes into more detail about what players can expect.

Babylon’s Fall will undergo three stages of closed beta testing before the game is launched. Each phase contains different tests, and as the tests progress, more platforms are added. If the leaked beta client is okay, the first test may be done on a PC, but anyone interested in joining can sign up on the game’s website. It hasn’t been seen yet before the tests are done, but we know that the game will eventually be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

